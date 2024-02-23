"You are f**king disgusting" - Jynxzi in awe after seeing Shroud's Rainbow Six Siege skills, falls out of his chair

Nicholas “Jynxzi” recently had the opportunity to play Rainbow Six Siege alongside Michael “Shroud”, and was quickly blown away by how great the FPS legend is. The streamer's shots were nearly perfect, swiftly wrapping up rounds with incredible skill. While witnessing the round-ending shots, Nicholas couldn’t believe just how great Shroud was at this particular game.

While Jynxzi would repeatedly compliment Shroud’s skill, Michael remained incredibly humble and put all the success on solid communication. After witnessing a particularly smooth shot, Nicholas was so shocked he fell out of his chair, after which he said:

“You are f**king disgusting.”

Jynxzi falls out of his chair after witnessing Shroud’s incredible FPS skills

Unfortunately, Jynxzi’s stream with Shroud was taken down, likely by the streamer himself. According to a Redditor, he had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction and so took the stream down to likely avoid a ban.

In one of the clips, Shroud barely flicks his camera and eliminates the final player, easily claiming a round. The pure speed and accuracy were enough to send the recent Streamer Awards winner, who had started leaning back in his chair, straight to the ground in a heap. When he got to his feet, he praised Shroud’s skill:

"You are f**king disgusting."

Humble as ever, Shroud merely praised their solid communication skills as the real reason Shroud was able to wrap the round. It would take a few moments for Nicholas to get back to his desk and set up again as they prepared for another round. Jynxzi continued to talk his fellow streamer up though:

“Have my children. What am I playing with now? You’re like a vortex, dude.”

Nicholas had one request as the clip was wrapping up: to at least get one of the kills in the coming round. Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing if that happened since the VOD has been taken down.

Reddit reacts to Jynxzi and Shroud teaming up

People couldn't stop talking about Shroud's skill (Image via Reddit)

It was clear people were impressed with Shroud’s skills, but it shouldn’t be a surprise. When people think of skilled FPS players, Michael is undoubtedly one of the first names to come up. Some weren’t shocked, however, considering the long history of success Shroud has had in the FPS genre.

While many appreciated Shroud's talent, Nicholas' overreactions didn't impress everyone. (Image via Reddit)

Others chose to focus on the streamer's webcam setup. It was clear some netizens weren’t familiar with the content creator. One response highlighted that Nicholas is the most popular streamer on Twitch.

As a content creator, Jynxzi is never shy about his feelings on a topic. This includes suggesting Kai Cenat stick to Just Dance instead of Madden if he wants to win a wager.