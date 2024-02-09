"I've seen you get sturdy many times" - Jynxzi fires shots at Kai Cenat's gaming skills, says he should challenge people in Just Dance 3

On February 9, 2024, Twitch stars Kai Cenat and Nicholas "Jynxzi" collaborated to play Madden NFL 24. A moment from their interaction captured the internet's attention when Jynxzi joked about Kai Cenat's gaming skills. As content creators loaded into the game, the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige streamer called Cenat "generous" because he had "donated" large sums of money to people by betting on himself.

The 22-year-old said:

"...All right, well, that's true. But okay, besides that, bro - you're honestly generous, bro. Like, you literally have donated, like, so much money to people - betting on yourself on Madden. And, that's great that you bet on yourself, Kai."

According to Jynxzi, if Kai wanted to win gaming bets, he needed to start challenging people to Just Dance 3 battles.

He added:

"But if you want to actually start winning money and wagers, do Just Dance 3! That's when you'll win a wager. Kai, you're a great dancer, bro. I've seen you get sturdy many times, bro. I've even e*ged to it before. But, you're never ever..."

"Told bro to stick to what he knows best" - Jynxzi telling Kai Cenat to bet over Just Dance 3 instead of sports games leaves fans in stitches

As mentioned earlier, Jynxzi's lighthearted banter about Kai Cenat's gaming abilities has garnered quite a lot of attention on X. One fan commented that the New Yorker was "never beating the non-gamer allegations":

X user @yrnquan126 wrote Cenat won't "beat the non-gamer allegations"

Another community member wrote that Cenat "got violated":

X user @valleyworx commented that the Twitch star "got violated"

X user @VortexPicturez, believed that Jynxzi had made a valid point:

X user @VortexPicturez concurred with Jynxzi's comments

Meanwhile, user @iqkev shared their thoughts by writing:

"Told bro to stick to what he knows best (Loudly crying face emoji)."

"Told bro to stick to what he knows best (Loudly crying face emoji)."

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

Unfortunately for Kai Cenat, he lost the Madden NFL 24 wager to Jynxzi. Another clip from the broadcast went viral, during which the 22-year-old nearly broke down in tears after the game:

This is not the first time the streamer has made headlines after losing a gaming wager. On January 30, 2024, Kai Cenat broke his streaming and gaming setup after losing a $300,000 bet on Madden NFL 24 to rapper 21 Savage.