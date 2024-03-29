"All of us streamers gotta pitch in" - Adin Ross and xQc react to YourFellowArab's alleged kidnap in Haiti

Adin Ross and Felix “xQc” learned about Adisson “YourFellowArab” (commonly known as Arab)’s alleged kidnapping while the content creator was in Haiti, filming the riots. Haiti is an incredibly dangerous place at this time, with gang violence on the rise. Despite the risks, the content creator allegedly went into the country, and was then kidnapped by a local gang. Mid-stream, Felix and Adin both learned about the event, and even saw the last footage recorded before the alleged crime took place.

The two streamers were shocked by the news, though xQc was partly skeptical, considering they found the news of YourFellowArab’s fate through a drama poster on social media. Adin Ross vouched for them, saying:

“I mean, if it’s true, all of us streamers gotta pitch in and help him.”

Adin Ross and xQc learn about YourFellowArab’s alleged kidnapping

(Clip begins at 2:35:45)

Early into Adin Ross and xQc’s co-stream, the two learned on X.com that YourFellowArab had allegedly been kidnapped while in Haiti. This was revealed on FearBuck’s account, and at the time, there was a $600,000 USD ransom on the content creator.

Adisson's reason for being in the country was likely to create content and cover the riots and civil unrest in Haiti. Adin learned about the alleged kidnapping and completely derailed their conversation to focus just on that, though he was skeptical:

“Yo X, is this true? You know Arab? They’re saying he’s been kidnapped and being held for ransom. Is this real, chat? There’s no way this is real. How is that even real? Where is Haiti at?”

xQc was also quite skeptical of the reveal, because he wasn’t certain of FearBuck’s reliability. The Kick content creator figured FearBuck was an account that exaggerated the truth for social media engagement. However, Adin Ross vouched for him, saying that ScubaRyan was the social media user that did that. Worried, he suggested others help pay for the ransom:

“I mean, if it’s true, all of us streamers gotta pitch in and help him.”

Felix pointed out that YourFellowArab’s last content was incredibly risky, for a documentary, so this could also be legitimate. In addition, the two found what was likely the last recorded video of Adisson before the alleged kidnapping.

The footage showed YourFellowArab as the only tourist in a hotel. He spoke about having safe passage in Haiti, but it would only take one gang member with an AK-47 to ruin everything for him.

The content creator seemed fairly certain he was safe. Unfortunately, the alleged kidnapping happened soon after. The two Kick streamers rewound the footage a few times, as xQc thought he heard a gunshot in the background. Adin Ross reacted after watching some of the footage, saying:

“That’s so scary, ya’ll. That’s scary.”

At this time, YourFellowArab appears to still be held hostage, though British YouTuber Miles “Lord Miles” claims to have spoken to Arab via the kidnapper’s phone.