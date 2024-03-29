"Arab has been kept in a cage" - Miles Routledge claims to have spoken with YourFellowArab using the alleged kidnappers' phone

On March 29, 2024, British YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" Routledge claimed to have spoken to streamer YourFellowArab or "Arab" using the alleged kidnappers' phone. For those unaware, reports surfaced on the internet claiming that YourFellowArab had been kidnapped in Haiti, with the alleged kidnappers demanding a ransom of $600,000.

In a series of tweets, Miles Routledge claimed that he had spoken with the content creator using the alleged kidnappers' phone. According to him, YourFellowArab traveled to Haiti ten days ago to "film the riots." Routledge also stated that the streamer traveled with Sean Roubens Jean Sacra, an alleged fixer in Haiti.

The Briton then tweeted:

"24 hours, they were both kidnapped. Less than two days later, I heard from Arab as he was permitted to talk to his friends through the kidnapper's phones. The ransom was $600k, then it went down to $300k, then it went down further to five figures."

Miles Routledge claimed that the United States government was "very hands-off" in assisting the YouTuber. He added:

"The US government and the State Department are very hands-off on helping, even though Arab is a US citizen. Arab has been kept in a cage in a place on the eastern outskirts of the Capital, Port-au-Prince. His location is known."

Miles Routledge's tweets on March 29, 2024, about Arab's alleged kidnapping in Haiti 1/2 (Image via X)

"He should be out in no time" - YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" Routledge gives update on YourFellowArab's alleged kidnapping in Haiti

Miles Routledge's social media posts continued with him claiming that an attempt was made to pay the ransom amount. However, the exchange "went bad," so YourFellowArab was not released.

Claiming that the streamer was "still in excellent spirits," Routledge stated that YourFellowArab would release a "great video" and be "out in no time."

He wrote:

"There was an attempt to pay the ransom but it went wrong and, truthfully, everyone was out of their depth to help Arab. An exchange went bad/done incorrectly and Arab was not released. Arab is still in excellent spirits. Arab has stated that despite the hardships, he's going to come out with a great video after this and he should be out in no time. Sean was actually offered to be let go but he's a great guy and doesn't want to leave Arab on his own, so he has decided to stay."

Miles Routledge's tweets on March 29, 2024, about Arab's alleged kidnapping in Haiti 2/2 (Image via X)

On the same day (March 29, 2024), Miles Routledge shared a photo of YourFellowArab. He also called for action from netizens, stating that if they could help, they should contact him via direct message.