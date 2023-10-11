Miles Routledge, better known as "Lord Miles," has become the talk of the town on social media after being released by the Taliban. For those unaware, the content creator was arrested in Afghanistan at the beginning of this year. Things took a turn for the worse on March 15, 2023, when The Taliban Public Relations Department Commentary's handle on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"It's with great sorrow to announce that we have lost contact with our beloved brother @real_lord_miles. His last known sighting was in eastern Afghanistan on the 6th of March. We are doing all we can to locate him. The foreign ministry has informed the UK embassy, Islamabad."

Scott Richards, co-founder of the UK non-profit humanitarian organization Presidium Network, tweeted yesterday (October 10) that Lord Miles and two British nationals had been released from prison and had left Afghanistan.

He announced:

"Mr. Cornwell and the three other British nationals, which includes Miles Routledge, have been released and have left Afghanistan. They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved."

Lord Miles has since become active on social media, posting a series of tweets on his official X account. He expressed a desire to connect with journalists in the United Kingdom and asked them to present an offer for an exclusive. He added

"Money, money, money. UK journalists, kindly DM me your offer for an exclusive. I have a lot of photos. Need to fund another adventure, of course! Someone said half a packet of crisps and a Greggs', whoa!"

"Glad you are still alive and well" - Netizens react to Lord Miles willing to sell pictures of his time being imprisoned in Afghanistan

As expected, Lord Miles' tweet gained traction almost immediately, with YouTuber YourFellowArab expressing interest in a possible collaboration:

One fan suggested that the creator appear as a guest on the Lotus Eaters podcast:

X user @afinszabramatyo commented on Lord Miles' well-being, writing:

"Glad you (are) still alive and well."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Miles Routledge shared a photo from his time in Afghanistan on the same day. The 23-year-old stated that he planned to travel to Kabul next month, calling it the "best adventure" he'd had.