Taliban has released YouTuber Lord Miles after months of holding him captive

Miles Routledge, who is known on YouTube as Lord Miles, was reportedly released by the Taliban after he was held in captivity since April. Miles is a vlogger who dabbles in dark and danger tourism, traveling and documenting his stays at the most dangerous places to visit in the world. The YouTuber had traveled to Afghanistan earlier this year for the purpose of making content.

He was detained by the Taliban along with a number of other foreign nationals. As per the latest reports from the UK non-profit Humanitarian organization Presidium Network, four Britishers have been released today.

Scott Richards, co-founder of the organization, posted the news on X, formerly Twitter, confirming Mr Routledge as one of those who were released.

YouTuber Lord Miles allegedly enjoyed a lot of freedom during his six-month captivity at the hands of the Taliban

The 23-year-old YouTuber went to Afghanistan back in April and has apparently been living as a Taliban captive after he was arrested on suspicion of being a spy. While there has been no official confirmation from the Afghanistani government, the news of the release has naturally calmed the families of the victims.

Readers should note that Lord Miles has apparently been living in quite a lot of luxury, with the Talibani government treating him well. In a post that has been pinned on his X profile, a picture of the YouTuber posing with a gunman has been captioned as follows:

"This is a friend of Lord Miles to give an update. 4 months in Taliban custody. He's treated very well, has several servants, loads of movies on his laptop, goes on picnics and has tea with the Taliban cabinet gov. He still loves Afghanistan."

In a subsequent post, the friend described his situation as a holiday. While the credibility of the account's post has been questioned by many, it looks like the YouTuber's Patreon was also suspended due to his association with terrorist organizations.

Here are some reactions to the news of his release from captivity after it went viral on social media.

Danger tourism has grown as a fad in recent years as a subculture of Dark Tourism, with a number of tourists choosing to go to dangerous places in the world.

As indicated by Lord Miles's experience, however, it is clear that doing something like this can turn out to be quite a disaster.