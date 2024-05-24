"I know you needed this" - Kai Cenat trolls Kevin Hart by gifting him a stepping stool live on stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently dropped one of his biggest collaborations to date. The New York native invited none other than the popular American comedian and actor Kevin Hart to his latest livestream. The broadcast was such a hit that the streamer even broke his own all-time viewership record, with a whopping 363K concurrent viewers at one point.

The livestream naturally had a number of viral moments. One of them was when Cenat greeted Hart by presenting him with a gift. A curious Hart reacted by stating:

"You got me clothes (when he was asked to guess). You got me a t-shirt that says, 'Record-breaking stream - Kevin Hart. I owe you'."

However, it was far from being that. When Hart uncovered the gift, he realized he received a stepping stool. Cenat, taking a subtle dig at the actor's height, replied:

"I know you needed this one, bruh. I know you needed this one. Now you can get so many (things). Imagine the things you can get (Imitating getting up on the stool). It's crazy bro."

The clip was shared by the popular X.com account Ryan (@scubaryan_). Watch the viral moment here:

Looking at some other viral moments from Kai Cenat's stream with Kevin Hart

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently concluded one of his most-watched broadcasts today (May 24). The streamer teamed up with renowned actor and comedian Kevin Hart, and the duo was an instant hit, thanks to their on-screen chemistry.

The livestream also featured some comedic moments. For instance, famous singer and fellow Twitch streamer T-Pain gifted Cenat 50 subscribers. In response, Hart humorously asked why T-Pain only gave 50 when a regular viewer named "Rainbow" had given him 100. Watch his reaction here:

As mentioned earlier, this livestream was Kai Cenat's most viewed in terms of live audiences. It reached reached over 363K viewers. His previous best was his broadcast with Trinidadian-born rapper and singer Nicki Minaj.

Kai's stream peaked at over 363K viewers (Image via X)

Kai Cenat is no stranger to having big-name celebrities pop up on his Twitch streams. One of his most viral broadcasts this year was the one he did with popular singer Tyla.

During the stream, Cenat even ended up being 'friend-zoned' by the 22-year-old after the streamer had asked her out on a date.