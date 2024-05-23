Kai Cenat announces stream with Kevin Hart: Where to watch and when?

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has announced that he will be streaming with Hollywood celebrity comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Kai has a history of collaborating with artists, having hosted several broadcasts with pop stars and rappers like Tyla, Nicki Minaj, and Offset.

In a post on X, Kai Cenat revealed that he will be hosting Kevin Hart on his official Twitch channel tonight May 23 at 8 pm ET (5 pm PDT). Fans looking to watch the comedian interact on stream will have to tune in to Kai's official channel.

Kai Cenat's Kevin Hart collaboration comes a month after the Twitch streamer posted a picture of the comedian on Instagram

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, with over 10 million followers. A member of the AMP creator group, he joined Twitch in February of 2021, and in the last three years, has risen to the very top echelons of the streaming industry.

Recently, he did a 100+ hours stream marathon playing Elden Ring, attracting hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers at times. Even Travis Scott DM'd the streamer during the marathon stating that he was also playing Elden Ring. The fact that so many pop stars and rappers frequently interact with Kai is a mark of how famous the Twitch star has become at the age of 22.

As for the collaboration with Kevin Hart, speculation about a possible stream with the comedian had been swirling for about a month after the streamer posted a picture with him in April on his Instagram Story.

Naturally many fans thought Kevin would be down to stream with Kai Cenat after he shared that story. Screenshots of the post were widely shared on social media platforms, as it garnered over 17 million views.

Fans will now be able to see Kevin Hart on Twitch for the first time as he will be joining Kai on his stream at 8 pm ET tonight.