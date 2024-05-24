Kevin Hart calls T-Pain "cheap a**" for gifting Kai Cenat 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has once again taken the internet by storm after teaming up with Kevin Hart. A moment from his livestream has gone viral on social media, during which the American actor made some lighthearted remarks about popular rapper and musician, T-Pain.

At the one-hour and 15-minute mark of the broadcast, Cenat thanked a viewer who had donated 100 Twitch Prime subscriptions. Hart was perplexed by this and asked what the New Yorker's fans gave him.

Kai Cenat explained:

"Rainbow with another 100 gifted! (Kevin Hart responds, 'Okay, what the f**k are they giving you, man?') Okay, so basically, imagine this, right - he just paid for 100 people to watch this stream with no ads."

The 44-year-old comedian jokingly called out those who gifted subscriptions to the streamer's channel, saying:

"Who the f**k does he think he is? Piece of s**t! Who do you think you are? Is that a good thing that he did or a bad thing? (The streamer says, 'No, it's a good thing.') Ah! I take it back. Take backsies, Rainbow. I take it back."

At that point, Cenat discovered that T-Pain had also given him 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions. In response, Hart labeled the rapper a "cheap a**," remarking:

"T-Pain. Oh, how can Rainbow come in and gift 100, and T-Pain cheap a** only give 50? T-Pain, what the f**k was that? I just saw, it said Rainbow-somebody did 100, and then, you (T-Pain) came and did 50. You cheap piece of s**t, T-Pain! Do another 50, man! I can see it in real time!"

Hart then spoke about his friendship with T-Pain, describing him as one of the best artists:

"By the way, I tell you that as my brother. I love T-Pain so much, man. I want people to really understand how good of a person he is. His heart, the level of love that man has for the business, the music... truly one of the best artists, man."

Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat compare their height to see who's taller

Another moment from Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart's collaboration has gone viral, during which the two measured their heights to see who was taller. After they stood side by side, the Twitch streamer asserted he was "clearly taller" than the Central Intelligence star.

However, Hart believed he was taller than Cenat, claiming that the latter's hat made him appear taller. Meanwhile, netizens on X stated that the two were the same height.