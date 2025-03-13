"I'm like the Billie Eilish of streamers": Controversial streamer Frogan responds to allegations that she is an "industry plant"

Controversial Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has responded to allegations that she is an "industry plant." During a recent livestream, Frogan reacted to Nico "Sneako's" video, in which he called her out, as well as Hasan "HasanAbi," Dan Clancy (Twitch CEO), and Twitch.

Ad

Here's what Sneako said:

"...Where you can call for the assassination of a US Senator, if you do the humiliation ritual. And you wish PTSD on American soldiers, if you're a fat industry plant. This website is unfortunately the main source of livestreaming. What started as Justin.tv, was sold to Amazon in 2014 for a billion dollars."

Ad

Trending

Frogan initially commented on Sneako supposedly wanting to get unbanned on Twitch. She then responded to being called an "industry plant" by saying that she is "like the Billie Eilish of streamers":

"He's like, 'Please, please, please unban me, Twitch! Please unban me, Twitch!' It's like, yeah, you're going to get unbanned on Twitch. Okay? Dude, I f**king wish I was a plant. Life would be so much easier if I was an industry plant. You know what I mean? Life would be so much easier if I was a f**king industry plant. I'm like the Billie Eilish of streamers."

Ad

Furthermore, the 27-year-old speculated on why Sneako was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform:

"Was he not banned from Twitch because he was harassing a trans girl in-person at TwitchCon? On stream? Was that not the case? Or is that a different motherf**ker? Oh, it was a different motherf**ker. And he's just mad that he was just also in a certain tier of the tierlist. He's just mad that he was on a certain tier of the tierlist. So... so..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to Sneako, Twitch streamer Tectone has also called Frogan an "industry plant"

On February 16, 2025, John "Tectone" shared his thoughts on Frogan, calling her a "forced industry plant". According to the former OTK (One True King) member, Morgan was promoted by Blaire "QTCinderella" and Ludwig, as well as their "whole fake friend group."

He added:

"I swear, man, Frogan really is like that forced industry plant that, like, Ludwig and QT and their whole fake friend group, like, pushes as some type of like, 'Look at how forward we are pushing this nasty fat f**k.' You know what I mean? Like, you've got to be the dumbest motherf**ker to not understand that Frogan is a media plant, straight up. Like, legit."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frogan is a well-known figure in the content creation community, best known for her Just Chatting and reaction content. She joined Twitch in 2018, and has since amassed 62,607 followers on her channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback