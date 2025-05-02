Tectone says people don't like HasanAbi and calls the political Twitch streamer a "liar"

On May 2, 2025, Twitch streamer John "Tectone" expressed his thoughts on one of the platform's premier political commentators, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker. John has been critical of Piker in the past, specifically regarding the latter's content style and political takes. During his May 2 broadcast, the streamer reacted to a video from YouTuber Sensitive Soci3ty, aimed at Piker, titled F*** OFF FRAUD, and shared his thoughts.

In the video, Sensitive Soci3ty slammed Hasan for multiple reasons, calling him "insane" and an "extremist." Around five minutes into the video, the YouTuber started to break down why he dislikes Piker:

"I think I'm gonna break it down for the people that don't understand it, why I don't like Hasan and why many people don't like him."

Just as he said this, Tectone, who was reacting to the video on stream, interjected, calling Hasan a "liar" and suggesting that the streamer is a hypocrite and bears questionable political views:

"Cuz he's a f**king liar! He's just a f**king liar, he's been a guy who's put on a pedestal for his political views and his political views are f**king retarded... he doesn’t understand how he goes after people for the same sh*t he does and his friends do, and that's it."

After Sensitive Soci3ty called HasanAbi a "fake socialist" for spending millions on a home, John clarified the YouTuber's statement:

"Not just [a million], three millions, right, let's make this... three million dollar house, while also wearing a shirt and repping a brand that says 'Eat the Rich', right, let's just make sure we have all the facts here, guys."

For context, in 2021, Piker faced criticism after purchasing a nearly $3 million home in Los Angeles, with some accusing him of hypocrisy for expressing socialist views while acquiring such an expensive property. Additionally, the streamer's fashion choices regarding wearing a t-shirt with a "Make the rich pay" caption garnered backlash as well.

Looking at when Tectone defended his former fellow OTK member against HasanAbi

Piker and Twitch streamer Asmongold have not always seen eye-to-eye. Often enough, the two can be seen disagreeing on matters that stem from their varying political viewpoints. In November 2024, Asmon accused HasanAbi of being the main cause behind companies pulling their commercials from Twitch.

In Q1 2025, Asmongold was labeled "the most watched North American streamer." Piker, on the other hand, came fourth in the "most watched" list according to Streams Charts. In February 2025, Tectone stated that Hasan was being "petty" about Asmongold's increasing viewership:

"Hasan is very petty that Asmongold gets more viewers than him without even f**king trying. He's doing another character assassination on somebody else he disagrees with, in an attempt to make his audience think that they should only go to him for his political views and nobody else."

In other news, Tectone recently responded to being unbanned from Twitch after just two days, despite having stated earlier that the suspension would last two weeks.

