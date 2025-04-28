Tectone addresses Twitch unbanning him in two days after previously claiming the suspension would last two weeks

On April 28, 2025, livestreamer John "Tectone" was unbanned on Twitch, roughly two days after his channel was suspended on April 26. The two-day suspension is a much lighter penalty than the former OTK-affiliated streamer had initially announced while addressing his ban on April 27, 2025. He had claimed that Twitch had banned him for two weeks for calling fellow streamer Frogan "a fat piece of sh*t."

Soon after the Amazon-owned platform lifted his ban, John claimed in a post on X that his channel was restored in two days because of "good behavior":

"I got my suspension lifted for good behavior :)"

Tectone claims Twitch has "some serious explaining to do" after announcing a return stream amid Frogan drama

For those out of the loop, Tectone and Frogan have been feuding online over the latter's comments about the US Military. As mentioned, the former attributed the Twitch ban to his remarks against Frogan in his past posts on X. The controversy arose when Forgan recently addressed her controversial comments about troops and PTSD.

In the same post where he claimed that he got unbanned early for good behavior, Tectone announced that he would go live on Twitch and YouTube, also teasing about finding out something that his viewers "are gonna love":

Live on twitch and youtube later tonight. Oh and by the way, I found out something that you guys are gonna LOVE hearing about. Details later."

In a subsequent post in the same thread, he claimed that the streaming platform has to explain certain things and wrote:

"Twitch has some serious explaining to do."

His Twitch ban has received much attention from the streaming community. His fellow ex-OTK streamer Asmongold has criticized the website, claiming that it has double standards when it comes to enforcing its guidelines and terms of service (ToS).

It currently appears that Tectone is free to start streaming on Twitch now that his account has been reinstated. As per his latest announcement, viewers can expect him to go live on April 28, 2025, on both Twitch and YouTube.

