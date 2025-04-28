Asmongold addresses Tectone's Twitch ban, accuses the streaming platform of "double standards"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has given his opinion on John "Tectone" getting banned on Twitch, and blamed the Amazon-owned streaming platform for not enforcing its terms of service universally. For those out of the loop, former OTK streamer Tectone's channel was suspended on April 26, 2026.

Almost a day later, John has clarified the reason for the ban and claimed that it was because he had called fellow Twitch creator Morgan "Frogan" a "fat piece of sh*t" due to her comments about the US Millitary. He also noted in his post on April 27, 2025, that he was not sorry, and revealed that the ban would last for two weeks:

"Yes, I got banned for 2 weeks for simply calling frogan a fat piece of sh**. I'm not sorry to be honest and I stand by what I said, however going forward, ill do my best to not bring her up again," wrote Tectone on X.

Asmongold, who also left OTK earlier this year (2025), seemingly had a mixed reaction to the news of Tectone's ban. The streamer praised the terms of service of Twitch but also criticized the platform, insinuating that the community would not respect the decision to ban Tectone because the platform's moderators don't enforce the penalties "universally". He went on to state that the guidelines are "well-intentioned" but that the platform has "double standards":

"I think people would respect a decision like this by Twitch if it was applied universally. If applied fairly, the ToS of Twitch is quite reasonable and well-intentioned. The problem is when you have asymmetrical enforcement and double standards."

Asmongold has accused Twitch of double standards before

This is not the first time that Asmongold has criticized Twitch and claimed that the platform has double standards when it comes to enforcing its own guidelines. Last year, during his feud with political streamer "HasanAbi" Piker, he had said something similar.

For context, in November 2024, HasanAbi blamed Asmongold for the demonetization of certain channels. Piker claimed that the latter's viral remarks about Twitch moderation caused channels that used certain tags, like "Iran", to have their content demonetized.

At the time, Asmongold had taken the blame and doubled down on his criticism of Twitch and said:

"What's happened instead is that people on Twitch have tried really hard to come up with reasons why being racist or being wrong and saying bad stuff like this is acceptable. It's not acceptable, it never was acceptable and I think everybody can see the double standard."

In related news, the streamer is also in hot water due to his recent comments about sending low-performing school kids to work in coal mines.

