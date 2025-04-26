Asmongold drops one-word response to being the most watched North American streamer in Q1 2025

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has dropped a one-word response after Streams Charts reported on April 25, 2025, that he is the most watched North American streamer in the first quarter of 2025, beating out popular names such as xQc, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat.

Asmongold, who has recently been at the center of much controversy after claiming the bottom 5-10% of school kids should be put in coal mines for the betterment of society, had an unusual reply when the news was shared by Dexerto on X. The streamer merely said:

"Sorry"

The one-word response was enough to generate over 150K impressions within a couple of hours, with many fans reacting with jubilation. Here are some general reactions to Asmongold being named the #1 top North American streamer in Q1 2025 by views.

"Asmongold is the most humble streamer and he never misses," claimed a fan.

"Amazing, congrats man," said another.

Many noted how the streamer had achieved this without as much airtime as some of the others on the list.

"Less air time and more watched hours. I sense someone is going to start screeching soon." wrote an X user.

One fan called him the "one true king" and shared a meme featuring the streamer, referencing the organization OTK that he left earlier this year.

Asmongold tops the list of most-watched North American streamers in quarter one of 2025

While viewership is not the only thing to judge the success of a streamer, it is one of the most definitive metrics to compare how popular a content creator is online. Streams Charts shared its list of the most watched livestreamers in North America for the first quarter of 2025 on April 25, and Asmongold has come out on top with 22.6 million hours watched.

His fellow Twitch star Kai Cenat is in second place with 22.1 million hours watched, with TimTheTatman in third at 20.21 million. The top ten most watched North American streamers in Q1 2025, as per Streams Charts, in descending order are:

Asmongold Kai Cenat TimTheTatman HasanAbi Jynxzi xQc CaseOh IShowSpeed Plaqueboymax Summit1g

Zack has made headlines over the last few months for his turn to more political content on his Twitch stream. Earlier this year, xQc praised Asmon while criticizing political commentator HasanAbi for his reaction to the former's opinions.

