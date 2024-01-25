"I am a capitalist, I love capitalism" - HasanAbi slams netizen after they call him out for buying a $3 million house

Twitch personality and political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, took to his official X account to criticize a user who allegedly appeared to be targeting him. The individual in question allegedly ridiculed Hasan for identifying as a so-called socialist despite residing in a $3 million home that he bought in 2021. Here's what the user wrote:

"Hasan Piker just "participating in society" when he buys a hundred thousand dollar sports car and a $3 million house in one of the richest neighborhoods in America"

The streamer noticed the post and promptly offered his retort, sarcastically stating that he fully embraces capitalism. He wrote:

"Buying a house is capitalism. I am a capitalist. I love capitalism. I am better at capitalism than the libertarian who writes for Reason Magazine. You defend capitalism, yet here you are - devoid of capital - where is your deed to the factory?"

What is the controversy involving HasanAbi on X?

HasanAbi is a prominent figure with a substantial following and a notable array of critics. The streamer frequently emphasizes his adherence to a socialist ideology. Nevertheless, some users have criticized him, alleging that his lifestyle contradicts his socialist beliefs due to its perceived lavishness.

For instance, a user posted a picture of Hasan wearing a t-shirt bearing the phrase "Make the rich pay," calling attention to what they saw as irony. They pointed out Hasan's residence in a million-dollar home, suggesting a contradiction between his advocacy for wealth redistribution and his moneyed lifestyle:

Another response followed, featuring a sarcastic comic strip illustrating how a socialist might still engage in societal norms like homeownership, humorously addressing the criticism:

What did the fans say?

Hasan's post on X garnered several responses from his community. Here are some notable ones:

Hasan has frequently faced criticism, with recent remarks coming from fellow streamer Felix "xQc," who highlighted how one of Hasan's editors splices clips from his streams when he's away from the keyboard (AFK) for use in his videos.