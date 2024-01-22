"What a weasly liar": Viewers roast HasanAbi because his YouTube editor allegedly splices clips of him in videos where he goes AFK

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker called out on social media after Felix "xQc" noticed that his YouTube editor allegedly places unrelated clips of Piker into reaction videos to fill the gaps when the streamer goes AFK. A clip of Felix reacting to it happening live has gone viral on r/LivestreamFail, and the political content creator is facing a lot of backlash for the same.

The controversy around reaction content is a hot topic among the Just Chatting streamers, with xQc being heavily criticized last year for going AFK while supposedly reacting to videos on YouTube. In his most recent livestream on Twitch, he found out that HasanAbi's creator tries to avoid such controversy by splicing other clips of Piker into sections when he is not in the shot to make it appear like he is reacting.

Considering how contentious the topic of reaction content has become over the last couple of years, the clip has garnered a lot of negative reception. One Redditor, u/halofanatic1231, wrote:

"What a weasly[sic] little f**king liar dude"

Long-time fans who follow HasanAbi may recognize the line from one of his viral disses against Destiny.

"I am going to blow up, I can't": xQc reacts to HasanAbi's editor putting a "fake reactor" in his YouTube video

As noted before, xQc has been called out on several occasions for using other people's videos as content. More recently, he was heavily criticized for reacting to a video on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with many people calling it insensitive.

The streamer had quite the reaction when he found out that HasanAbi's YouTube channel has a video where the editor allegedly inserted a generic clip of the creator when he went to the bathroom to pee. This is what xQc had to say to that:

"Hold on, hold on chat, hold on. Are you telling me that I reacted to an educational video about the whole ordeal and I get cancelled for reacting? And you are telling me, same people are praising this guy? This editor went after me, and he literally monetizes the f*cking video where he gets off the f*cking screen and they put a fake reactor?"

Felix continued speaking out against his critics, stating:

"I can't, I can't do it chat. Chat, I am going to blow up, I can't do it, it's too much!"

Timestamp 0:03:11

The clip from the recent Twitch livestream has garnered a lot of traction on social media. Here are some of them:

For those who need more context, xQc has been beefing with one of HasanAbi's editors named Ostonox on X for some time over his gambling and reaction streams.