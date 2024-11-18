Asmongold accuses HasanAbi of being the main cause for the Twitch "adpocalypse"

In the most recent broadcast on his alternate Twitch channel zackrawrr, Zack "Asmongold" claimed that HasanAbi is the main reason behind the "adpocalypse" happening on the platform which has seen many content creators lose significant ad revenue since the start of November 2024.

Previously, Zach had taken credit for supposedly contributing to the Twitch "adpocalypse" where streamers like TheStockGuyTV reportedly lost 90% of their daily revenue from ads. While the Amazon-owned platform has yet to address the situation, previous reports from industry standards such as Devin Nash suggest it is due to controversial political content on the platform.

In line with that assessment, Asmongold has now put a majority of the blame on political commentator HasanAbi (whose real name is Hasan Piker), claiming he is the main reason for the "adpocalypse":

"Hasan clearly is one of the biggest proponents of this. I would say he is the biggest proponent to a lot of the contention around the quote 'adpocalypse.' He is the main reason."

"The majority of all examples on the entire platform are all Hasan": Asmongold blames HasanAbi for recent demonetizations on Twitch

Over the last few weeks, Twitch has been accused by many of amplifying antisemitic voices, including US politician Ritchie Torres who sent a Congressional Letter complaining about the rise of extremist rhetoric on the platform.

The letter names HasanAbi as one of the problematic streamers who have allegedly been spreading dangerous talking points, and it claims that his broadcasts covering the conflicts in the Middle East are full of antisemitic discussions. Torres' complaint also notes that HasanAbi hosted an alleged Houthi pirate on his Twitch stream earlier this year.

Asmongold has been quite critical of Twitch and its moderation policies for some time now, and last week, he gave an ultimatum that he would expose the platform in a stream with Dan Saltman. The latter is a co-host on Destiny's Anything Else podcast and has accused Twitch of racism and antisemitism as well.

At the time, HasanAbi had seemingly blamed Asmongold for streamers such as Kaysan getting demonetized and claimed that Zack's Dan Saltman announcement stream led to the "adpocalypse".

Now, Asmongold has blamed HasanAbi for the situation, claiming that the latter constituted the majority of examples that supposedly led to the advertising problem on the platform:

"90% of the examples that are being used. Okay, maybe not 90, maybe 80, 70%. But it is the majority of all examples on the entire platform are all Hasan. So, yeah, very clearly this is the reason why it is happening."

Asmongold also doubled down on his statement, claiming that no one could deny that HasanAbi was not the problem:

"You can say that it's unfair, that's fine. But you can't say that it's not happening, or that it's not the reason."

The so-called Twitch "adpocalypse" has affected a variety of streamers and it appears some have lost up to 90% of their ad revenue since the beginning of November 2024. The platform has yet to talk about the situation directly, but it did update its Hateful Conduct policy on the proper usage of the term Zionist.

