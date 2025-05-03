"You racist piece of s**t!": HasanAbi lashes out and calls Ethan Klein a "moron" during their heated debate

A video of Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" calling Ethan Klein a "racist piece of s**t" and a "moron" has gone viral on social media. On May 2, 2025, the two content creators got together to debate amid their long-running feud.

At the three-hour mark of the H3 Podcast show, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi discussed the Nakba and Middle East conflicts. During the conversation, Klein commented on Iraqi Jews leaving Iraq:

"'... Didn't leave because we were Zionists. We left because we were no longer safe.' Explain to me. And now explain what he [Presumably Israeli-British historian Avi Shlaim, whose video was shown before these remarks] means by that, 'We did not leave Iraq because we were Zionists, we left because we were no longer safe.'"

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Klein's comments, HasanAbi called him a "racist":

"Because Iraqis are not Palestinians! You f**king moron! You racist piece of s**t! Because Iraq and the pan-Arabic nationalist movements that arose out of Zionist violence [are] not about Palestinians! You cannot make this inference... and then you cannot point at Iraqis and Iraqi government's racism during the pan-Arabic nationalist movements as a vindication for why or a comparison of why Israel have to do Nakba. You f**king racist piece of s**t! Do you think all Arabs have one f**king mind? Is that what you think?"

In response, Ethan Klein referred to the Turkish-American personality as a "bigot":

"What?! They left. You are out of your mind! Okay, so what about the Jews in Iraq have to do with f**king Israel you bigot?! You are so out of your mind."

The heated back-and-forth continued with the 39-year-old podcaster asking why Iraqi Jews left Iraq. HasanAbi responded:

"Of course, there were Iraqi Jews that left Iraq in fear. Because you're a f**king moron. You don't understand that Iraq is not Palestine. That Arabs are not one-minded, that there were numerous Arabic nationalist movements."

Klein replied:

"Because why? Answer the question! You want to call me racist? Why were Iraqi Jews leaving to go to Israel? That's why they left? They left because I'm a f**king moron? Hasan, you coward! You coward! Answer the question! You're going to call me racist, but you won't answer. Why did the Iraq Jews leave Iraq?

"Because of anti-Semitism! They hated Jewish people, they had nothing to do with Israel! They were forced to leave, they were chased out, they lived there for thousands of years. They had businesses, they had homes, and they were forced to abandon to go to Israel because it's the only f**king place they could!"

Ethan Klein says it would be "good" if HasanAbi watches the Content Nuke video on him before they get together for another debate

At the end of the livestream, HasanAbi asked Ethan Klein if he would be willing to debate him again and if he intended to "keep on chirping." In response, the H3 Podcast host stated that it would be "good" if the 33-year-old watched the Content Nuke video before they met again for a debate.

Klein said:

"(HasanAbi says, 'Will you debate me again, Ethan, if you keep chirping? In the future.') Yeah, of course! But, I think it would be good if you watched Content Puke, Context Puke, and then we can just discuss it."

During the same debate, HasanAbi addressed the inclusion of a contentious sword in Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video on Ethan Klein.

