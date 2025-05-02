  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • HasanAbi addresses the appearance of a controversial sword in the Content Cop while debating Ethan Klein

HasanAbi addresses the appearance of a controversial sword in the Content Cop while debating Ethan Klein

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 02, 2025 21:20 GMT
HasanAbi recently addressed the appearance of a controversial sword within the Content Cop video featuring him (Image via H3Podcast/YouTube);
HasanAbi recently addressed the appearance of a controversial sword within the Content Cop video featuring him (Image via H3Podcast/YouTube);

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" was recently pressed by Ethan Klein about the appearance of a certain sword that was utilized in YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" latest Content Cop video targeting Klein. The topic was brought up by Klein during a live debate hosted by the two (Ethan and Hasan) on their respective channels on May 2, 2025.

Ad

Calling out HasanAbi for the use of a sword featuring a supposed "sw***ika" in the Content Cop video, Klein said:

"This sword has a N**i sw***ika hilt. Do you disagree? What's funny about that?"

"I've also noticed": HasanAbi responds to Ethan Klein's callout about the use of a controversial sword in the Content Cop video

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

[Timestamp: 1:54:27]

Ethan Klein claimed that one of the swords that had been utilized in the creation of the Content Cop video featured the controversial N**i symbol at the base of the sword. He even showcased a photo of iDubbbz wielding the sword while being surrounded by the other content creators featured in the video.

While revealing that he too has noticed the peculiar shape of the hilt of the sword (which is apparently supposed to represent swords from the Japanese anime Bleach), Hasan denied being involved in the decision to include it in the video:

Ad
"I think it's funny because you've made this a major point of contention. That's why I think it's funny. It's a sword that is, a Bleach sword, as you know already, that has a hilt that has a Japanese manji sign on it, but yes, it does look like a swastika. I've also noticed and have talked about it... I did not make this editorial decision."
Ad

In another segment of the live debate between the two, Ethan Klein claimed that HasanAbi was "embarrassed" by the actions of fellow content creators during the introductory segment of the Content Cop, causing him to be absent from other shots in the video.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications