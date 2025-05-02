HasanAbi addresses the appearance of a controversial sword in the Content Cop while debating Ethan Klein

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" was recently pressed by Ethan Klein about the appearance of a certain sword that was utilized in YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" latest Content Cop video targeting Klein. The topic was brought up by Klein during a live debate hosted by the two (Ethan and Hasan) on their respective channels on May 2, 2025.

Calling out HasanAbi for the use of a sword featuring a supposed "sw***ika" in the Content Cop video, Klein said:

"This sword has a N**i sw***ika hilt. Do you disagree? What's funny about that?"

"I've also noticed": HasanAbi responds to Ethan Klein's callout about the use of a controversial sword in the Content Cop video

[Timestamp: 1:54:27]

Ethan Klein claimed that one of the swords that had been utilized in the creation of the Content Cop video featured the controversial N**i symbol at the base of the sword. He even showcased a photo of iDubbbz wielding the sword while being surrounded by the other content creators featured in the video.

While revealing that he too has noticed the peculiar shape of the hilt of the sword (which is apparently supposed to represent swords from the Japanese anime Bleach), Hasan denied being involved in the decision to include it in the video:

"I think it's funny because you've made this a major point of contention. That's why I think it's funny. It's a sword that is, a Bleach sword, as you know already, that has a hilt that has a Japanese manji sign on it, but yes, it does look like a swastika. I've also noticed and have talked about it... I did not make this editorial decision."

In another segment of the live debate between the two, Ethan Klein claimed that HasanAbi was "embarrassed" by the actions of fellow content creators during the introductory segment of the Content Cop, causing him to be absent from other shots in the video.

