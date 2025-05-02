xQc fires shots at DrLupo as streamer remains unbanned on Twitch following cheating controversy

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has fired shots at Benjamin "DrLupo" after Twitch did not ban his channel following the recent cheating controversy. For those out of the loop, DrLupo made headlines on May 1, 2025, when his chess match against YouTuber Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick at PogChamps 6 came under scrutiny.

Netizens on Reddit and X suspected the Omaha, Nebraska native of cheating, with some claiming that he played nearly flawlessly after leaving his queen hanging. Meanwhile, others noticed the streamer's head movement during the tournament and suspected him of receiving information from his second monitor.

DrLupo eventually addressed the debacle, admitting his "f**k up" and withdrawing from the influencer chess tournament. Later that day, the 38-year-old retracted his initial statement and admitted to using an engine during PogChamps 6.

On May 2, 2025, xQc took to his official X account and posted an image of his 2020 Twitch suspension for stream-sniping DrLupo during the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event. He wrote:

"DR LOOP HOLE"

The French-Canadian personality's social media post has elicited reactions from hundreds of online community members.

"This will never go away. Bro branded him with this cook," @sskuffyy remarked.

"This is why you are the top dog XQC, for tweets such as these. If you are ever caught on stream running away from a challenge you’ll be called XQCOWARD," @Randomdude50352 commented.

"Holy s**t he cooked with this one 💀," @kung_jook replied.

"He was cheating, and that breaks the rules" - Asmongold advocates for DrLupo's Twitch ban, as xQc fires shots at FPS streamer following cheating controversy

xQc isn't the only popular streamer to have commented on DrLupo's lack of punishment from Twitch following the chess cheating controversy. During a livestream on May 1, 2025, Zack "Asmongold" discussed the situation and advocated for DrLupo's suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Asserting that the streamer "broke the rules" by cheating in a $100,000 tournament, the former OTK (One True King) member said:

"Will DrLupo get suspended? He should, he should. Because he was cheating, and that breaks the rules. That's it. That's what happens when you break the rules. Rules are rules, exactly."

While DrLupo's Twitch channel is still accessible as of this writing, his official Chess.com account has been closed due to the PogChamps 6 situation.

