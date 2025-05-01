"Probably cheats in everything else": Fans react as Chess.com closes DrLupo's account following cheating controversy

Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo"'s account on Chess.com has been closed following his recent cheating controversy. For those unaware, the 38-year-old content creator participated in the ongoing PogChamps 6 chess tournament. On April 30, 2025, he played in the group stage and faced off against well-known personalities.

However, his match against YouTuber Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick came under scrutiny, as netizens on social media platforms such as Reddit suspected him of cheating after he seemed to play all the moves nearly flawlessly while leaving his queen vulnerable.

Furthermore, some community members noticed the Nebraska native's head movements, which appeared to suggest that he was looking at information on his second monitor.

DrLupo eventually released a statement on X, admitting his "f**k up" and announcing his withdrawal from PogChamps 6. Chess.com also addressed the issue, stating that a "fair play violation" occurred during the event. They wrote:

"DrLupo has been closed for a fair play violation that occured during today’s Pogchamps event. He will be replaced in the consolation bracket before the start of tomorrow’s round. We wish everyone the best tomorrow and remind them that receiving any help during a match is a violation of our FP Policy and will result in a DQ and account closure."

Fans had a lot to say about DrLupo's account getting closed by Chess.com.

"If Lupo cheats on chess, he probably cheats in everything else. Like chess? Come on man, disrespectful," Redditor u/DiscretionFist commented.

"Now you know he’s willing to cheat for prize money. Now guess what else he’s cheating at to earn money. Moral compass is exposed. Reality check for everyone else," Redditor u/BroxigarZ wrote.

"That’s crazy that the other stream he was watching was in the same exact board position as him played by someone hundreds of times better than Magnus. What are the odds!" Redditor u/notallowedhe remarked.

"This is really disappointing, I donated close to 500 dollars to his charity streams and 50 subs. Really thought he was better than this," Redditor u/gaffney47 stated.

Comment byu/Cellybear from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

DrLupo admits to cheating while competing at PogChamps 6, says having the stream on his other monitor led to him getting information

On May 1, 2025, DrLupo addressed the debacle on X. After announcing his decision to withdraw from PogChamps 6, the Twitch streamer admitted to cheating, claiming he received information through a monitor.

Apologizing for his "f**k up," Benjamin wrote:

"Having the main stream up on my left monitor over the course of the day today to watch other games being played led to me getting move information I shouldn't have had for a game. That's on me and no one else. That's my fuck up. I apologize - you'd think I would know better, but here we are."

Ludwig Ahgren responded by asking if DrLupo used a chess engine to help him make the moves. The content creator replied, stating that "he played what he played" and obtained information from his live chat room.

