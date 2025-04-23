"Maybe I go back to the drama": Ludwig shocked after discovering his Mogul Mail YouTube channel made almost a million dollars

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren was left shocked after discovering how much money his Mogul Mail YouTube channel has made over the years. During a recent livestream, the content creator's attention was drawn to a live viewer who inquired about the highest amount of money the channel had earned in one month through Google AdSense.

The question piqued Ludwig's interest, and he started looking into Mogul Mail's analytics. While viewing his YouTube Studio dashboard, the Los Angeles-based personality discovered that he had lost 3,500 subscribers, which was 10% less than the previous month.

Making a lighthearted remark about the situation, Ludwig said:

"Look at the data - I lost 3,000 subscribers on Mogul Mail. It's giving me the big green up arrow because it's 10% less subscribers than I lost last month. It's like, 'Usually you lose more than this. You're doing pretty good! All things considered, you're doing pretty damn well.'"

The 29-year-old then decided to check Mogul Mail's lifetime revenue. When he saw that the channel had made $826,100.67, he remarked:

"I actually don't know this. I've never looked at this before. But lifetime, this channel's revenue... $826,000. Maybe I go back to the drama, man. Maybe I go back. What if we go back to the drama, man? 'You had sponsors, too.' And I had sponsors. You know the crazy thing about Mogul Mail? It's I didn't share this revenue with anyone."

Ludwig explains why he won't be covering drama on his Mogul Mail YouTube channel

After revealing that his Mogul Mail YouTube channel had made nearly a million dollars in lifetime revenue, Ludwig explained why he will not cover streamer and content creator drama.

Claiming that the "drama landscape" on the Google-owned video-sharing platform has changed, the Red Bull-affiliated personality said:

"'Will you post on Mogul Mail again?' No, I don't think so. I think the drama landscape has changed quite a bit on YouTube in a way that I don't like. I don't like it so much because there is sometimes fun drama, but I do think drama frogs have become more powerful. Scarier, to be honest. They drive fear into my heart. So, you know, I'm doing quite well. We're chilling. It's a bit of money to lose, but that's okay. I don't need that money."

The streamer reveals the lifetime revenue his Mogul Mail YouTube channel has generated (Image via twitch.tv)

Ludwig made headlines on April 11, 2025, when he pleaded with fans to buy his $293 sweatshirt after disclosing how new tariffs would affect the price of his official merchandise.

