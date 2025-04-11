"Your greed is out of control": Netizens react as Ludwig pleads fans to buy his $293 sweatshirt following new tariffs

YouTube and Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren has seemingly listed the new prices of his merchandise on X. For context, US President Trump has announced higher tariffs on countries like China (up to 125%) and the European Union (20%), causing massive controversy.

Ad

Ludwig reacted to the situation by saying that the shirts on ludwig.gg would cost $74 and the sweatshirts would cost $293. He wrote:

"Just got back the estimates for our merch after the new tariffs it's not that bad $74 for a shirt, $293 for a sweatshirt. I hope you continue to give me your money in these uncertain times."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The streamer's post naturally garnered numerous reactions. Some fans responded with their own set of sarcastic messages on X.

"Damn your greed is out of control man you’ve changed," @kenovera wrote.

One user comically asked if Ludwig was at least offering "free shipping."

"Is this at least with free shipping?" @kayisalie asked.

This comment received a response from the content creator himself, who simply said:

Ad

"No!"

Some fans urged the streamer to manufacture the shirts in the US (the joke being that he was importing the merchandise from China):

"Have it made in America instead," @H1O posted.

This comment also received a reply.

"I am trying it takes a long time. I have to teach Yingling about supply and demand," the YouTuber wrote.

How to buy Ludwig's merchandise

Ludwig Ahgren is one of the biggest streamers in the LA scene. He returned to Twitch last year and now has over 3.4 million followers. On YouTube, he boasts an additional 6.7 million subscribers.

Ad

Like many content creators, one of Ahgren's sources of income is his merchandise. His official Mogul Moves collection is available at ludwig.gg, where five different items are currently for sale.

The items include a shirt priced at $74, a crewneck sweatshirt for $64, the Mogul Tee for $40, and pin sets (One for $10 and one for $25):

Ludwig's "Mogi Oxford Shirt" costs $74 (Image via ludwig.gg)

Ludwig's "Mogi Crewneck" costs $65 (Image via ludwig.gg)

Recently, another streamer made headlines over merchandise-related controversy. Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" was accused of using AI art for his merch. The allegations primarily surfaced from the subreddit r/h3h3productions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More