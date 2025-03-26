HasanAbi accused of allegedly using AI art for his merch

Twitch and political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has found himself facing a new set of controversies. The streamer is currently being accused of using AI (artificial intelligence) for his merchandise. The allegations first surfaced in the r/h3h3productions subreddit, associated with Ethan Klein (co-host of H3 Podcast), who has had a long-standing feud with Hasan.

One of the posts in the r/h3h3productions subreddit featured the artwork on Hasan's "Personal Reality" T-shirt. The graphic shows a devil-like creature overlooking a skeleton working on a computer. According to the post, there were some oddities in it, such as the skeleton having six fingers:

"Does Hasan pay artists to produce this original t-shirt design? This looks like AI. The skeleton has six fingers and no sternum."

Reddit users pointed out further discrepancies within the graphic, such as the demon figure having an odd number of horns. One user wrote:

"It definitely looks like AI. The demons horns make no sense and is there a tongue that turns into a mermaid tail thing coming out the side of his face? Also the cord coming out of the side of the computer..."

Reddit users point out supposed mistakes in Hasan's merch (Image via X/@Awk20000)

Another comment from the same thread highlighted the unusual way the monitor was drawn, and accused Hasan of taking an easier route by using AI instead of paying an artist:

"The placement of the keyboard is also off now that you mention it. Not to mention that wild monitor. I've seen many old monitors, and while I haven't seen them all and I wouldn't be surprised to see a monitor along these lines, that sh*t looks wrong."

Hasan accused of using AI for merchy (Image via X/@Awk20000)

Not the first time HasanAbi has been accused of using AI for his merch

Twitch streamer HasanAbi has previously faced similar allegations regarding the use of AI in his merch. However, he has neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

Back in November 2024, X user Gemzar (@mrGemzar) shared a couple of images that appeared to analyze the graphic design of one of HasanAbi's merch items.

The image in question featured a building structure with strangely wobbly lines. The post also pointed out that one of the structures in the background appeared to merge with the foreground, raising questions about its authenticity:

"Me trying to prove hasan's new merch is AI made."

This isn’t the only controversy involving HasanAbi that has surfaced today (March 26, 2025). Earlier, Elon Musk called him a "fraud" and a "sellout" over his decision to do a sponsored stream featuring Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

