Elon Musk vs HasanAbi online feud over Assassin's Creed Shadows explained

Tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk and Hasan "HasanAbi" are currently partaking in an online back-and-forth over the latter's promotion of Ubisoft's new addition to its famed series, Assassin's Creed Shadows. While most of the interaction between the two happened on the Elon Musk-owned microblogging website, X, HasanAbi addressed the matter during his Twitch broadcast as well.

To those unaware, HasanAbi is known to be a left-wing political commentator, in contrast to Elon Musk's right-wing narrative. This article covers the feud between the two personalities in its entirety.

Elon Musk and HasanAbi's Assassin's Creed Shadows online feud explained

The feud began when X user @Grummz posted a screenshot of a post from HasanAbi's mirror X account, which showcased the streamer announcing a playthrough of Assassin's Creed Shadows while also asking readers to purchase the game from a link provided by him.

Remarks made by Elon Musk that started the feud between the two (Image via elonmusk/X)

In response to the post by @Grummz, Elon Musk called out HasanAbi, labeling him as a fraud:

"Hasan is a fraud"

In a subsequent post, he continued to call HasanAbi a "sell-out," writing:

"'Sell-out' would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money."

Post made by HasanAbi responding to Elon Musk (Image via hasanthehun/X)

In response, HasanAbi made a post on X, which included screenshots of Elon Musk's comments, and brought up the accusations previously made against the tech mogul of having paid someone to level up his character in Path of Exile 2. While challenging Elon Musk to a duel in Elden Ring, HasanAbi wrote:

"This b**ch literally paid someone to powerlevel his character in poe2 lmao. wym i’m a fraud? elon i challenge you to a duel in elden ring. i will cook your fat rolling a**."

The Turkish-American streamer also talked about Elon Musk's post during his Twitch broadcast, stating:

"The f**king literal president... The literal current president, the shadow president, is doing call-out posts, calling me a freaking fraud on his website. The f**k? How can you tell me that I’m not a gamer?... He's not the president of gaming, let me tell you."

Subsequently, Elon Musk made another post on X in which he called the streamer "chickensh**", writing:

"Hasan is such a chickensh** r***rd that he blocked me"

To this, HasanAbi explained the reason behind him blocking Elon Musk on the latter's microblogging website in yet another X post, writing:

"Yeah i blocked you @elonmusk because you bought this website and force everyone to see your dumba** tweets 7k times a day. why do you think i'm afraid of you, come on the stream if youre such a big man!"

In other news, Assassin's Creed Shadows recently became a hot topic of discussion within the gaming community after one of the game's protagonists was depicted to be a homosexual, with the game taking place during the time of feudal Japanese society.

Subsequent comments about the game "disrespecting Japanese culture" were shut down by Twitch streamer Félix "xQc", who stated that the games were "fantasy" and "not real."

