Asmongold says Twitch should suspend DrLupo for cheating at chess during PogChamps 6

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has claimed that Twitch should suspend Benjamin "DrLupo" after the latter admitted to having cheated while playing chess during the recent PogChamps 6 tournament hosted by Chess.com on April 30, 2025.

For the unaware, Chess.com closed DrLupo's official account on the website after the streamer was accused of using a cheat engine while playing against WolfeyVGC during PogChamps 6.

On his May 1 Twitch stream, Asmongold reacted to the news and proclaimed that DrLupo cheating in chess also breaks the rules outlined in the community guidelines of the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Asmongold said:

"Again, undeniably broke the rules of the website. There is no gray area in this, there is no maybe in this. There is no possibility in this, there is no, 'Oh, but what about?' No! It is absolutely plain and simple, night and day, black and white, obvious that cheating should get you suspended on the website."

Asmongold then claimed that Twitch should suspend DrLupo because cheating breaks the terms of service of the platform:

"Will DrLupo get suspended? He should, he should. Because he was cheating and that breaks the rules. That's it, that's what happens when you break the rules."

Twitch's anti-cheating rule explored as Asmongold calls on the platform to suspend DrLupo after PogChamps 6 controversy

Asmongold concluded that Twitch should suspend DrLupo after reading up on the website's rules about cheating. According to the official community guidelines, under the subheading 'Spam, Scams, and Other Malicious Conduct', Twitch rules state:

"[Streamers may not] engage in any cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game"

While discussing the topic, Asmongold claimed that while he does not care much about the terms of service laid out in the community guidelines, he agrees that cheating in a multiplayer setting should be punished as it is "cringe":

"By the way, I don't care, you've got to keep it in mind, okay? Do you really think I care about what some weirdo in California wrote up as the Twitch terms of service? I don't give a f**k what they say! But I agree with this rule and I think that you need to punish people who are cheating on the website, because it is f**king cringe."

Readers should note that DrLupo has admitted to using a cheat engine and apologized to the chess community in his latest Twitch stream. The platform has yet to take action against the streamer.

