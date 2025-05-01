"I f**ked up": DrLupo backtracks and admits to using a cheat engine during PogChamps 6 

Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" has seemingly admitted to having used an engine to cheat during the PogChamps 6 chess tournament. For those out of the loop, the popular content creator was banned by Chess.com after he participated in the amateur chess tournament that started on April 30, 2025.

Ad

The streamer had initially denied cheating, but on his May 1 broadcast on Twitch, DrLupo seemingly backtracked on his previous statements about the controversy and admitted to having used an engine during the PogChamps 6 tournament. While playing Arc Raiders, the content creator acknowledged that he deserved all of the backlash, and stated that it was "pathetic" how he used an "engine to fix my own fragility":

"It sucks that I f**ked up. And I deserve a 100 percent of what people are saying. Using an engine to fix my own fragility is f**king pathetic. Uh, yeah."

Ad

Trending

Ad

DrLupo addresses cheating controversy and apologizes for betraying the trust of the chess community

In the same live stream on Twitch, DrLupo apologized for betraying the trust of the chess community. The content creator noted how he lied to people about cheating, including his opponent WolfeyVGC, the game against whom set of the allegations of cheating were made in the first place.

Ad

DrLupo claimed that he panicked and doubled down by denying the cheating allegations:

"I betrayed the trust of the chess community. I betrayed the trust of my chat, and I lied to Wolfe [WolfeyVGC]. So, if somebody sees this, I'm sorry. I got caught in a fight or flight moment and panicked and doubled down."

He went on to state that he does not want sympathy and that he deserves all the backlash:

Ad

"I don't want sympathy, I don't need that. If anything, I told mods not to censor anything in chat today because I deserve it. I do, I absolutely deserve it. I f**ked up and I hurt people that were probably pretty excited to have a big creator in their space, at least used to be big. I've loved chess for a really long time, played when I was in middle school and high school. And, I'm appalled and embarrassed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DrLupo also acknowledged his track record of being vocally anti-cheating, and noted how hypocritical it was that he had ended "up doing it":

"It's funny, too, because the track I have is always very anti-cheater. And of course, it's the person that's so loud and vocal about it that turns around and ends up doing it. It sucks!"

While Chess.com has banned DrLupo, Twitch has yet to take any action despite a growing outcry from the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More