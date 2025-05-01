"I f**ked up": DrLupo backtracks and admits to using a cheat engine during PogChamps 6 

Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" has seemingly admitted to having used an engine to cheat during the PogChamps 6 chess tournament. For those out of the loop, the popular content creator was banned by Chess.com after he participated in the amateur chess tournament that started on April 30, 2025.
The streamer had initially denied cheating, but on his May 1 broadcast on Twitch, DrLupo seemingly backtracked on his previous statements about the controversy and admitted to having used an engine during the PogChamps 6 tournament. While playing Arc Raiders, the content creator acknowledged that he deserved all of the backlash, and stated that it was "pathetic" how he used an "engine to fix my own fragility":
"It sucks that I f**ked up. And I deserve a 100 percent of what people are saying. Using an engine to fix my own fragility is f**king pathetic. Uh, yeah."
DrLupo addresses cheating controversy and apologizes for betraying the trust of the chess community
In the same live stream on Twitch, DrLupo apologized for betraying the trust of the chess community. The content creator noted how he lied to people about cheating, including his opponent WolfeyVGC, the game against whom set of the allegations of cheating were made in the first place.
DrLupo claimed that he panicked and doubled down by denying the cheating allegations:
"I betrayed the trust of the chess community. I betrayed the trust of my chat, and I lied to Wolfe [WolfeyVGC]. So, if somebody sees this, I'm sorry. I got caught in a fight or flight moment and panicked and doubled down."
He went on to state that he does not want sympathy and that he deserves all the backlash:
"I don't want sympathy, I don't need that. If anything, I told mods not to censor anything in chat today because I deserve it. I do, I absolutely deserve it. I f**ked up and I hurt people that were probably pretty excited to have a big creator in their space, at least used to be big. I've loved chess for a really long time, played when I was in middle school and high school. And, I'm appalled and embarrassed."
DrLupo also acknowledged his track record of being vocally anti-cheating, and noted how hypocritical it was that he had ended "up doing it":
"It's funny, too, because the track I have is always very anti-cheater. And of course, it's the person that's so loud and vocal about it that turns around and ends up doing it. It sucks!"
While Chess.com has banned DrLupo, Twitch has yet to take any action despite a growing outcry from the community.