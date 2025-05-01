DrLupo claims he didn't directly use a cheat engine after Chess.com ban amid Pogchamps 6

Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo recently addressed the cheating allegations leveled against him regarding the PogChamps 6 Chess.com event. The streamer was suspected of unfair play after making 26 flawless moves while reportedly glancing between monitors. In a detailed X post after the event, DrLupo claimed he took move suggestions from his chatbox, which ran on his left monitor.

During a recent livestream, the streamer followed up on the scandal after reading a message from a viewer, asking to confirm whether a cheat engine was used:

"(Reading Chat) 'I really do respect that you owned up to it, can you comment on whether it was an engine or not?"

In response, DrLupo spoke about the perfection of each move. He guessed that the suggestions brought to him during the event, via the chatbox, were sourced from a cheat engine, considering there were zero errors during a portion of his time playing. He said:

"So, when I posted on [X] about it, at that point I had come clean, and whether you believe that or not, that's fine. Ultimately, the moves, I'm assuming, came from a cheat engine; they were twenty-six perfect, they obviously had to be sourced from that."

It should be noted that initially, while discussing the PogChamps 6 incident, DrLupo denied all allegations of cheating, and even claimed he hid his chatbox while in games:

"...[Someone said] 'I looked at my left side everytime before making a move...Okay dude, I don't know man... I'm sorry that I beat your boy... I'm not great at chess, I had a really good couple games. (Reading chat) 'They're accusing you of using chat'... you guys are on my left monitor, but I hide you when I'm in a game. Besides, when I was practicing, I saw some of the sh*t you guys were recommending and it was bad."

Chess.com issues a statement about DrLupo's PogChamps 6 cheating incident

After the incident, the official Chess.com X page issued a statement, shedding light on DrLupo's gameplay. It appears the website "closed" the streamer's account due to a "fair play violation." The post read:

"DrLupo has been closed for a fair play violation that occurred during today’s Pogchamps event. He will be replaced in the consolation bracket before the start of tomorrow’s round."

Additionally, Chess.com reminded its users that "receiving any help" while playing a match would result in disqualification:

"We wish everyone the best tomorrow and remind them that receiving any help during a match is a violation of our FP Policy and will result in a DQ and account closure."

