Dr DisRespect blasts "phony" Nickmercs and accuses Dr Lupo of copying his streams

Rumble streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Beahm IV called out two of his streaming contemporaries in a recent rant while streaming live. This has seemingly stemmed from his past controversies that involve alleged infidelity and inappropriate conversations with a minor, which was later the reason behind his permanent Twitch ban in 2020.

Fast forward to 2025, the streamer is back to his regularly scheduled programming, even joining Rumble as a content creator and advisor for its new gaming division.

Recently, The Doc called out Nickmercs and Dr Lupo, who were on good terms with him prior to the controversies:

"I think Nickmercs is the biggest f**kin' p*ssy in the world. Lupo, obviously he's a big a*s... he's a fake."

With regard to Nickmercs, Dr DisRespect brought up a September 2024 incident where the FPS streamer appeared on a podcast episode of Bussin' With The Boys. In it, the former expressed shock at finding out about Beahm "sleazing around with some 17-year-old" after meeting his family at the Super Bowl.

Dr DisRespect addressed this in his recent livestream, visibly upset:

"For Nick to go on some low-budget podcast and talk about [me and my family] the way he did, like who does that? F**kin' phony pu**y."

In addition, Dr DisRespect alleged that 37-year-old streamer Dr Lupo distanced himself amid the controversy, severing ties. He also accused the latter of having a history of "copying" his stream format:

"He's got 400 viewers now no one gives a... like he's always copied us, transitions, intros, all that stuff. He's always... I just... I'm just going to release some stuff off my mind."

"Fake phony rat": Dr DisRespect goes off on Dr Lupo and Nickmercs

[Timestamp - 2:16]

What seemed to upset the streamer most about Nickmerc's comments was his mention of The Doc's family, or "Mrs. Assassin" and "Lil' Assassin" as he calls them:

"These f**kin' idiots disrespecting me, disrespecting Mrs. Assassin, Lil' Assassin... come on man, that's how you get knocked the f**k out."

With Lupo, Dr DisRespect seemed upset about the streamer's choice to distance himself after leaked messages with a minor over Twitch whispers surfaced:

"Lupo, fake phony rat, I can't relate to these people."

However, the streamer did leave room for reconciliation, stating that he would consider moving on if offered a concrete apology, one that does not have to be made publicly:

"They'd have to apologize, not publicly, I don't care about all that... they'd just have to come up and say, 'Hey, y'know, made a mistake, let's get back to it', then I'm good... That's how I deal with sh*t."

In other news, Twitch streamer Asmongold stated that he doesn't trust Dr DisRespect for his alleged abuse of a trans sex worker.

