  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Dr DisRespect blasts "phony" Nickmercs and accuses Dr Lupo of copying his streams

Dr DisRespect blasts "phony" Nickmercs and accuses Dr Lupo of copying his streams

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Feb 25, 2025 18:50 GMT
Dr DisRespect called out a couple big names in the streaming industry recently (Images via @drdisrespect, @drlupo, and @nickmercs/Instagram)
Dr DisRespect has called out a couple of prominent streamers (Images via Instagram/@drdisrespect, @drlupo, and @nickmercs)

Rumble streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Beahm IV called out two of his streaming contemporaries in a recent rant while streaming live. This has seemingly stemmed from his past controversies that involve alleged infidelity and inappropriate conversations with a minor, which was later the reason behind his permanent Twitch ban in 2020.

Ad

Fast forward to 2025, the streamer is back to his regularly scheduled programming, even joining Rumble as a content creator and advisor for its new gaming division.

Recently, The Doc called out Nickmercs and Dr Lupo, who were on good terms with him prior to the controversies:

"I think Nickmercs is the biggest f**kin' p*ssy in the world. Lupo, obviously he's a big a*s... he's a fake."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With regard to Nickmercs, Dr DisRespect brought up a September 2024 incident where the FPS streamer appeared on a podcast episode of Bussin' With The Boys. In it, the former expressed shock at finding out about Beahm "sleazing around with some 17-year-old" after meeting his family at the Super Bowl.

Dr DisRespect addressed this in his recent livestream, visibly upset:

"For Nick to go on some low-budget podcast and talk about [me and my family] the way he did, like who does that? F**kin' phony pu**y."
Ad

In addition, Dr DisRespect alleged that 37-year-old streamer Dr Lupo distanced himself amid the controversy, severing ties. He also accused the latter of having a history of "copying" his stream format:

"He's got 400 viewers now no one gives a... like he's always copied us, transitions, intros, all that stuff. He's always... I just... I'm just going to release some stuff off my mind."
Ad

"Fake phony rat": Dr DisRespect goes off on Dr Lupo and Nickmercs

youtube-cover
Ad

[Timestamp - 2:16]

What seemed to upset the streamer most about Nickmerc's comments was his mention of The Doc's family, or "Mrs. Assassin" and "Lil' Assassin" as he calls them:

"These f**kin' idiots disrespecting me, disrespecting Mrs. Assassin, Lil' Assassin... come on man, that's how you get knocked the f**k out."

With Lupo, Dr DisRespect seemed upset about the streamer's choice to distance himself after leaked messages with a minor over Twitch whispers surfaced:

Ad
"Lupo, fake phony rat, I can't relate to these people."

However, the streamer did leave room for reconciliation, stating that he would consider moving on if offered a concrete apology, one that does not have to be made publicly:

"They'd have to apologize, not publicly, I don't care about all that... they'd just have to come up and say, 'Hey, y'know, made a mistake, let's get back to it', then I'm good... That's how I deal with sh*t."
Ad

In other news, Twitch streamer Asmongold stated that he doesn't trust Dr DisRespect for his alleged abuse of a trans sex worker.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी