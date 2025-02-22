"It was very problematic": Asmongold says he doesn't trust Dr DisRespect for his alleged abuse of a trans sex worker 

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently called out former Twitch streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" after claims emerged of the latter allegedly abusing a trans sex worker. This relationship between the trans sex worker and Dr DisRespect was termed as "manipulative," "hostile," and abusive.

Asmongold pointed out how this information had failed to go viral earlier, as people had been distracted by Dr DisRespect's interaction with a minor that got him banned on Twitch:

"Dr DisRespect had a very manipulative and hostile and abusive relationship with a certain trans sex worker. That, because of the minor thing, never really got discussed a a whole lot, but it was very problematic also...So, I don't really trust Doc entirely in what he's saying."

"It wasn't enough": Asmongold speculates why Dr DisRespect is not involved in a court case after Twitch Whisper controversy

Asmongold recently talked about Dr. DisRespect's Twitch Whisper controversy, which eventually caused the streamer to shift platforms from YouTube to Rumble, where he currently streams.

For those unaware, Dr. DisRespect admitted in a post on X that he had engaged in "inappropriate" conversations with a minor using Twitch's now-defunct Whisper app. This behavior led to his eventual ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

Speculating the reason behind Dr DisRespect not being involved in a court case, Asmongold said:

"I think that, with Doc, and this is always ofcourse, allegedly, I don't really know. But, my best guess is that he did something inappropriate that he shouldn't have done but it wasn't enough to get him in trouble legally.... It's my best guess, I don't know."

In other news, Asmongold recently called out supporters of United States President Donald Trump for believing everything he says. The streamer claimed that this would eventually spell trouble for the Republican voter base if Trump doubles down on something or does something "indefensible."

