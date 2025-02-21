"Pathetic": Dr DisRespect says Twitch should do the "right thing" and unban his channel

Controversial internet personality Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," has called on Twitch to reinstate his permanently banned channel. On February 20, 2025, the content creator took to his alternate X account, @GuyBeahm, to comment on the platform's recent updates to its enforcement systems.

Twitch has announced updates to their enforcement systems, allowing violations placed on streamers' channels to expire. In a social media update, the Amazon-owned platform wrote:

"Violations now expire: Most violations will expire and drop off of your account after a set amount of time. Higher severity violations will take longer to expire, and violations of our highest harm policies won’t drop off of an account. Escalating consequences: In order to hold community members accountable for repeated harmful behavior, we’re introducing escalating consequences for repeated violations of the same policy."

In response, Dr DisRespect stated that Twitch should do the "right thing" and "correct their mistake" of indefinitely banning his channel. While claiming things have been "settled" and that his channel should not have been suspended "in the first place," the 42-year-old stated:

"Although things have been ‘settled 😎’, Twitch should do the right thing and correct their mistake of permanently banning the Doc by reinstating the channel. We should’ve never been banned in the first place."

Furthermore, Dr DisRespect argued that the platform should not have allowed a "low-level employee" to "override" the ban system. Describing the situation as "pathetic," the "Two-Time Champ" remarked:

"Twitch should’ve never allowed a low level employee to override the entire ban system, which had already determined we didn’t do anything wrong, because of biased opinions of the Doc character. They could’ve reached out and had a quick 5 minute call and realize these mutual jokes and bantering never had serious intentions. Pathetic."

"Fake pathetic narrative" - Dr DisRespect responds to those saying he's trying to go back to Twitch after Rumble gave him a contract

X user @TTVdookiepox replied to Dr DisRespect's X post, claiming that Rumble offered the streamer "so much money" only to have him "figure out ways" to return to Twitch. The netizen also stated that Rumble should support the "grassroots" content creator rather than pursuing the "has been":

"@GamingOnRumble @rumblevideo gave this dude so much money to come to their platform and now he's actively trying to figure out ways of going anywhere else. It's pretty sad. If only they would back their grassroots streamers instead of pursuing these has beens."

Dr DisRespect responded:

"Nice fake pathetic narrative drama queen."

Dr DisRespect made headlines on February 12, 2025, when he unveiled several concept artworks for his now-defunct game DEADROP. He also stated that the multiplayer title would have been "incredible" if "things were handled" differently, referring to Midnight Society's shutdown.

