"It's unfortunate how things were handled": Dr DisRespect claims DEADROP could've been "incredible," reveals several concept artworks

YouTube and Rumble streamer Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," has revealed several concept artworks for the now-defunct game, DEADROP. On February 11, 2025, the content creator shared a series of X posts, claiming that the title could have been "incredible."

Dr DisRespect stated that he came up with the concept for a "vertical shooter" game years ago, with a focus on "large-scale level design" and "dangerous, slow and methodical, high risk-reward gameplay."

Elaborating on how he worked on ideating the game, the "Two-Time Champ" wrote:

"I worked with a known fan turned MS concept artist, Eric, on concepting out the initial high level pieces of the different sectors of this massive Tower structure the game would be played in. Original idea was to fly or wingsuit to the massive tower where players would have independent choice of where to land, and which sector to go to.

"Here are original concept pieces of the different sectors. The goal was to create interesting contrast between the different sectors both thematically and aesthetically while maintaining scale."

Dr DisRespect posted 30 images from DEADROP's development phase, including concept art, map blueprints, and character designs. Furthermore, the Rumble streamer revealed the concepts of the various levels of the multiplayer title:

Sector 1 - Underground the Tower

Sector 2 - Lobby/Parking/Elevator

Sector 3 - Cold Storage

Sector 4 - Research/Classified

Sector 5 - Foundry/Rooftop

Commenting on how "things were handled" that resulted in the closure of Midnight Society, a studio he co-founded, Dr DisRespect said:

"It's unfortunate how things were handled which ultimately led to the closure of the studio. We were onto a very cool concept and we let it slip out of our hands. But Champs and Variants, trust me I've got quite a few more game ideas. I will make it work someday..."

Readers can access Dr DisRespect's X posts wherein he revealed various artworks for DEADROP by clicking here.

Dr DisRespect reveals how DEADROP's firing range would have looked like by showing the game's early-build screenshot

In one of the X posts, Dr DisRespect claimed that the "initial creative approach" to DEADROP's revelation was to showcase a playable firing range. Explaining what he intended to present to players during the first showcase, the 42-year-old said:

"Once we formed our Founder team and the studio was starting to be defined with incredible AAA talent, our first initial creative approach for the reveal of Deadrop started with a discussion around a playable firing range. We wanted to capture an early tone while giving players glimpses of a new 'what can be' transparent approach to game development.

"So we decided to design and build a firing range while allowing art to do some early stress tests on UE5. Here was my early top down design and some early screenshots from the team's build..."

The Doc shared the following in-engine screenshot from DEADROP's development phase:

An in-engine screenshot from DEADROP's development that the streamer shared on X (Image via @DrDisrespect/X)

Here's the map blueprint for the in-game target range:

Map blueprint of the target range (Image via @DrDisRespect/X)

For those unaware, Midnight Society announced its permanent closure on January 31, 2025, seven months after cutting ties with Dr DisRespect following the latter's Twitch ban controversy.

