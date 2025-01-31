Midnight Society announces permanent shutdown

Midnight Society, the studio co-founded by streamer and gaming personality Dr. Disrespect, has announced a shutdown on January 31, 2025. The studio was in the process of developing Deadrop, a Vertical Extraction Shooter that was projected to be a AAA game. The studio remained functional for about three years with 55 developers working on Deadrop. The reasons for this shutdown haven't been revealed by officials.

Midnight Society shuts down after three years of working on Deadrop

Midnight Society developers are now open to working with other game studios who are interested in hiring. The studio effectively worked on Deadrop for three years and even released updates from time to time. However, the sudden unexplained stoppage means the game will never see the light of day.

In an X post, the Midnight Society announced:

"Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP. We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members."

The gaming studio had previously announced severing ties with streamer Dr. Disrespect. Now with the official shutdown, it has expressed its gratitude toward all the community members who showed their support throughout the years.

The studio officials also apologized for not being able to meet their final goal of releasing Deadrop. The game had previously drawn some attention for the use of NFTs.

