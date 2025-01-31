Midnight Society announces permanent shutdown

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:50 GMT
Midnight Society announces permanent shutdown
Dr. Disrespect founded gaming studio shuts down (Image via Midnight Society)

Midnight Society, the studio co-founded by streamer and gaming personality Dr. Disrespect, has announced a shutdown on January 31, 2025. The studio was in the process of developing Deadrop, a Vertical Extraction Shooter that was projected to be a AAA game. The studio remained functional for about three years with 55 developers working on Deadrop. The reasons for this shutdown haven't been revealed by officials.

Midnight Society shuts down after three years of working on Deadrop

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Midnight Society developers are now open to working with other game studios who are interested in hiring. The studio effectively worked on Deadrop for three years and even released updates from time to time. However, the sudden unexplained stoppage means the game will never see the light of day.

In an X post, the Midnight Society announced:

"Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP. We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members."

The gaming studio had previously announced severing ties with streamer Dr. Disrespect. Now with the official shutdown, it has expressed its gratitude toward all the community members who showed their support throughout the years.

The studio officials also apologized for not being able to meet their final goal of releasing Deadrop. The game had previously drawn some attention for the use of NFTs.

Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी