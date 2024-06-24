Midnight Society cuts ties with co-founder Dr DisRespect days after allegations became public

Midnight Society has essentially fired its co-founder Dr DisRespect (real name Guy Beahm), with a post from its official account on X confirming the news. The removal comes days after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a minor were levied against the YouTube streamer.

For those unaware, on June 21, a former Twitch employee claimed that the reason Dr DisRespect got banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform back in 2020 was that he had sent inappropriate messages to an underage girl via Twitch Whispers. While the streamer has maintained that no wrongdoing was done, it seems Midnight Society is distancing itself from him.

In a press release on X, the company claimed it had no idea about these allegations before last week and that it needed to act:

Trending

"On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act."

Expand Tweet

The next part of the press release essentially states that the game studio is terminating all relationships with the streamer due to the allegations:

"For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."

Dr DisRespect talked about leaving social media moments before Midnight Society put out a statement cutting ties with the streamer

Midnight Society was co-founded by esports veterans including Dr DisRespect as a new video game studio in 2021. Their game Deadrop generated a lot of hype when it was announced back then, but has remained in early access. The YouTube streamer has been a big proponent in the game's development and publicity, praising the vertical extraction shooter numerous times over the years.

Now that the company he co-founded is cutting ties, it is unclear how involved the 42-year-old gamer will be with Deadrop. He has been addressing the allegations surrounding his exit from Twitch for the last couple of days and was discussing taking a break from social media moments before the press release was posted on X.

Expand Tweet

While playing the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring on stream, Beahm stated that he was feeling burnt out:

"I am actually tired of being on social media and I have expressed that over the years champs, you know? I have always kind of hinted that it would be nice to get off and just completely separate, right? Live in Costa Rica or something. I don't know, I am just feeling burnt out, you know?"

Dr DisRespect also talked about starting something new, hinting that he might take an extended vacation:

"Maybe it’s time to start something new, something different, challenge those creating senses. The first and foremost though, I did have a planned vacation coming up. And I think I might just extend that starting now."

It is unclear whether Dr DisRespect will be retiring from content creation altogether but it certainly seems like the veteran video game streamer is considering taking a break.