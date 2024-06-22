What are the allegations against Dr DisRespect? Former Twitch employee seemingly reveals reason behind the streamer's ban

One of the unsolved riddles within the streaming community has been Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV aka "Dr DisRespect's" permanent ban from Twitch back in June 2020. A lot of speculations have surfaced since. However, earlier today (June 22), a former employee of Twitch named Cody Conners (@evoli) took to his official X account to share some allegations against the streamer.

According to the ex-Twitch staff, "he" (insinuating Dr DisRespect) got suspended due to sending inappropriate messages to a young individual. He also alleged that the content creator had attempted to meet this person during a TwitchCon (Twitch's annual convention) event. Here's what Cody Conners alleged:

(Note: While Cody didn't mention the streamer's name explicitly, a follow-up conversation between Guy and Jake Lucky suggests that the post was about him.)

"He got banned because got caught s*xting a minor in the then-existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text."

Cody Conners makes serious allegations against Guy (Image via X)

Interestingly, such allegations against Dr DisRespect have been made previously as well. For instance, during an appearance on Steven "Destiny's" podcast Bridge, TinyChat founder Daniel Saltman alleged that he had heard a similar reasoning behind the streamer's ban. He said:

"This was two years ago and I was in outpost, buying a mini-copter, and I remember someone saying. 'Dr DisRespect got banned from Twitch because he was messaging underaged girls.' That's what I heard in Rust."

Destiny (June 22) reacted to the news in his stream earlier today, stating that he had heard theories about Dr DisRespect a year ago. He said:

"I'm surprised it has been under wraps for so long considering that about a year ago I started to hear about it from people that I wouldn't expect to keep those secrets."

Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, a prolific insider, actually made a rather cryptic post back when Guy was first banned. He wrote (post from June 2020):

"Due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. I don't feel comfortable with it currently."

Today, he made another post, simply writing:

"I didn't lie."

Insider shares cryptic post following the recent controversy (Image via X)

Dr DisRespect dismisses the allegations, states that there was "no wrongdoing"

YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect is well-acquainted with controversy, having encountered numerous issues and feuds in the past.

The allegations made by the former Twitch employee quickly went viral. However, the streamer did not remain silent. He took to his X account to respond to one of the posts sharing the allegations:

"Jake (Jake Lucky, an online journalist) seriously...I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

Guy responds to the allegations made against him (Image via X)

It remains to be seen if Dr DisRespect will make any further comments or delve deeper into the situation. The streamer himself has never given any clear indication of why he was banned, and neither has Twitch.