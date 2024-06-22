"I'm surprised it's been under wraps" - Destiny reacts to recent allegations against Dr DisRespect

Kick star Steven "Destiny" has weighed in on the recent controversy involving fellow streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect." For those unaware, a former Twitch employee named Cody Conners (@evoli) took to his X.com account to suggest that the YouTube veteran was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020 because he messaged an underage individual. Here's what he claimed:

"He got banned because got caught s*xting a minor in the then-existing Twitch Whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon."

Although the content creator was not explicitly named in the post, many people online believed Conners was referring to him.

Cody Conners makes serious allegations against the streamer (Image via X)

During his stream on June 22, 2024, Destiny, reacted to the controversy surrounding the issue. However, the political commentator appeared to think that the allegations were true and it was simply "under wraps." He said:

"I don't understand the Dr DisRespect stuff. I feel like I've heard for so long. People say that they (Twitch) were worried about potential lawsuits. Bullsh*t. I don't know why they ever felt that way."

Destiny added:

"I'm not sure if there are some other parts of the story that I just didn't hear but this story has been known since Dr DisRespect got banned. I'm surprised it has been under wraps for so long considering that about a year ago I started to hear about it from people that I wouldn't expect to keep those secrets."

Has Dr DisRespect reacted to the allegations made against him?

The allegations against Dr DisRespect have naturally gone viral. The claims were also reported by Jake Lucky, an online and gaming journalist. His post on X.com received a response from the streamer himself.

Responding to the allegations, the YouTuber swiftly dismissed them, stating that no such "wrongdoing" had taken place. He also clarified that his contract with Twitch had been fully paid out (suggesting that it wasn't terminated). He said:

"I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

Guy responds to the allegations made against him (Image via X)

This, of course, isn't the only controversy Dr DisRespect has been involved in. Back in December 2017, the streamer broke character and admitted that he had cheated on his wife. However, the two have remained together despite this incident.