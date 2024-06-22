"No wrongdoing was acknowledged" - Dr DisRespect responds to serious allegations made against him by former Twitch employee

YouTube star Guy "Dr DisRespect" has been a hot topic of discussion for a while. One of the most talked-about controversies involving the streamer is his mysterious Twitch ban in 2020. While the exact reason behind the ban was never officially revealed by the platform, a lot of theories have floated in online communities since. The most recent one appears to be rather serious.

A former member of Twitch's staff named Cody Conners took to X to claim that an unnamed male streamer used the now-defunct Twitch Whispers feature to send inappropriate messages to someone who wasn't of age. They added that the content creator attempted to meet the young person during a TwitchCon event.

Conners did not specifically name Dr DisRespect, but social media users were quick to assume that the post was linked to him.

The claim was later shared on X.com by Jake Lucky, an online gaming journalist. The post caught the streamer's attention, who promptly dismissed the allegations. The two-time champion wrote:

"Jake (Jake Lucky, an online journalist) seriously...I get it, its a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."

YouTube streamer rejects recent allegations made against him (Image via X)

What are the allegations made against Dr DisRespect?

Dr DisRespect's mysterious ban from Twitch in mid-2020 remains a mystery. To this day, the streamer has not provided any concrete information regarding the ban.

However, a former Twitch employee named Cody Conners (@evoli) recently came forward with serious allegations against the content creator. They took to their official X.com account to claim:

"He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then-existing Twitch Whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang."

Serious allegations made against the YouTube streamer (Image via X)

Twitch Whispers, for those wondering, was a feature that let people privately message other users on the platform. It is essentially similar to sending a DM on Instagram.

Conners added:

"No one made the wrong decision, f**k him and his boys."

Former Twitch employee talks about the streamer's ban (Image via X)

Dr DisRespect had over 4.4 million followers at the time of his ban from Twitch in 2020, making him one of the top streamers on the platform. Since then, he has exclusively streamed on YouTube, where he has garnered over 4.7 million subscribers.