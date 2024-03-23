“Aliens possessed Dr DisRespect” - Twitch CEO Dan Clancy jokingly talks about streamer's mysterious ban from the platform

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently joined streamer Matthew "Mizkif" on his livestream to share a rather strange explanation for Guy "Dr DisRespect's" mysterious ban from the platform. For those unaware, Dr DisRespect was permanently suspended from Twitch back in June 2020. However, neither the streamer nor the platform ever revealed the reason behind the ban.

Clancy, though not holding the position of CEO at the time of the ban, would likely be privy to the reason behind it. However, given the controversy surrounding the issue, he would probably steer clear of discussing it to avoid further complications.

When asked to explain it, Clancy quipped:

"Aliens possessed Dr DisRespect."

Dan Clancy gives strange reason behind Dr DisRespect's controversial ban in 2020

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy humorously recounted a fake story behind the contentious ban of Dr DisRespect. The streamer, who faced the ban in 2020, is currently active on YouTube and has not made a return to Twitch since then.

Clancy first participated in a few challenges on Mizkif's channel. Afterwards, Mizkif presented him with a question that was posed by the chat. He asked:

"After completing the hot ones challenge, and defeating the last challenge, the Twitch chat wants to know, after all these years, why was Dr DisRespect banned?"

An animated Clancy answered back, saying:

"Woah! I have never had that one! Well, now that I am on Miz's channel. Let me tell you what really happened. So there was an alien invasion. Maybe people didonot know about the alien invasion and the aliens actually possessed Dr DisRespect."

He continued his comical rant, stating how the only way to "save civilization" was to ban Dr DisRespect from Twitch:

"...(Dr DisRespect) actually took over the globe using Twitch and the only way we could save civilization was to take the action we did. So it was to save civilization."

Dan Clancy's story makes it evident that he has no intention of revisiting the reason behind the controversial suspension. Speculation has arisen about the existence of an NDA between the involved parties regarding the revelation of the ban's details. However, as of now, this speculation remains unconfirmed.

Dr DisRespect has been involved in several controversies throughout his career. One of the most notable incidents occurred in December 2017 when he openly live-streamed and confessed to cheating on his wife.