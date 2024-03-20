"Stupid f**king mistakes" - When Dr DisRespect broke his character and disclosed being unfaithful to his wife

Popular YouTube streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" is a prominent figure in the streaming realm, boasting over a decade of presence in the gaming community. Formerly a streamer on Twitch and now on YouTube, he is distinguished for his charismatic online persona characterized by a signature long wig and a striking red and black ensemble.

With great fame inevitably comes a fair share of challenges, and Guy's journey has been punctuated by numerous controversies. One notable incident occurred in December 2017 when the streamer confessed to cheating in his marriage, sparking significant controversy. Describing the situation, he said:

"Stupid f**king mistakes"

What did Dr DisRespect say back in December 2017? Retracing the two-time's biggest controversy

Dr DisRespect, renowned for his consistent streams that drew in over 30K regular viewers on Twitch, abruptly halted his broadcasts in December 2017. The reason behind this was his shocking confession to cheating, which stunned his fanbase and brought his streaming endeavors to an unexpected halt.

While typically known for his charismatic and self-assured online persona, he broke character during a stream. With tears in his eyes, he confessed:

"Kinda have a little bit of announcement. I just want to be completely transparent with you guys. As you guys know that I have a beautiful family and a wife and a kid and I wanna be transparent that I have been unfaithful."

He further added that he would go on a sabbatical following the confession. He also apologized to his fans, sponsors, and the platform he was streaming on at that time:

"I'm going to take time off to focus on my family and so, I just wanted to let you guys know that and I apologize to you guys, my sponsors and Twitch. This is not who I am, it's not what I represent."

Following his emotional confession, Dr DisRespect went on a much-needed two-month hiatus. However, he returned to his Twitch stream on February 5, 2018, resuming his presence in the online gaming community. He said this during his comeback stream:

"I felt like 2018 needed a new, fresh start. We needed to just be reminded about what life is really about. I will probably sleep in my water bed tonight next to “Mrs. Assassin” and we’ll talk about in detail the specifics about the Champions Club and what that entails."

Is Dr DisRespect with his wife now?

Despite the upheaval caused by his confession, Dr DisRespect successfully worked on repairing his marriage, and they have since regained stability. Their relationship now appears to be in a steady state, reflecting their commitment to each other.

Expand Tweet

In June 2023, Dr DisRespect shared a heartwarming post with his wife, commemorating their 15th anniversary and expressing their intention to celebrate this milestone together. This gesture highlights the strength and longevity of their relationship, signaling a positive and enduring bond between them.