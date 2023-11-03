5 times Dr DisRespect got into feuds with streamers and YouTubers

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" is an American streamer known for his battle royale gameplay, spanning titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG: Battlegrounds. Before his channel was unexpectedly banned from Twitch, he had amassed an impressive four million followers. Soon after the ban, he shifted to YouTube, where he has more than 4.5 million followers.

Dr DisRespect’s fearless and bold persona has gotten him into feuds with more than a few other streamers and YouTubers, leading to some interesting and iconic moments. This article lists five such feuds.

5 feuds that Dr DisRespect had with other content creators

1) HasanAbi makes "infidelity" comment about Dr DisRespect

Earlier this year (2023), Twitch star Nicholas "Nickmercs" found himself in hot water after his controversial X (formerly Twitter) posts concerning the LGBTQ community. Activision responded to the controversy by removing the streamer's official operator and bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Dr DisRespect did not take kindly to this decision and uninstalled the game while livestreaming. Hasan "HasanAbi," a political commentator and streamer, called out the content creator for the move and referred to his past announcement of infidelity on a livestream. He said:

"He is more loyal to Nickmercs having his skin... than his own wife, I know."

Soon afterward, the Doc tore into HasanAbi, saying the streamer would not say anything to him to his face. He said:

"Who's this fat phony Hasan? He's so concerned about everything. He's so concerned about the two time. These people man... He wouldn't say these type of things if we're standing next to each other, you know, he wouldn't. Because, he knows, there's repercussions, right?"

2) Beef with Tyler1

League of Legends star Tyler "Tyler1" and Dr DisRespect have had a long-standing feud. Both content creators have consistently responded to each other's snide remarks.

It all started when loltyler1 challenged the Doc to an arm wrestling match at TwitchCon, which he never officially accepted. However, he later explained that the reason was their "massive height difference." From then on, the streamers engaged in a flurry of back-and-forth comments.

The most iconic moment came when a video of the Doc timed so perfectly with Tyler1's reaction to it that it served as a self-burn.

In the video, the Doc said while referring to his arm:

"This would pound tyler1 right to the ground."

While Tyler1 initially laughed at the remark, he was not so happy with what followed:

"Well, he's already pretty much at the ground. Guy's like 4 foot 11."

This moment instantly became a fan favorite due to the comedic timing of both the content creators and the unexpected twist in the self-burn.

3) The "parking incident" with H3H3

In the past, Dr DisRespect has appeared in the H3 Podcast, which is hosted by Ethan "H3H3." Things seemed to be amicable between the two, but fans were surprised at what the Doc said when he was asked about his reappearance in the podcast. He replied to the question on livestream, stating:

“We got into a huge argument, H3 and I. I don’t know if I should talk about it. I got to the studio before they did on the day of the first podcast. I don’t know, parking spot right there in the front. Lambo. Secured the greatest spot in the entire parking lot, because nobody is there! And you know what? That's his f**king problem.”

Ethan responded to the story narrated, revealing that it is true and that he "keyed his [the Doc's] car, and it escalated from there." Apparently, he did it because he does not like it when someone else parks in his spot. He then texted the Doc, asking to quash the beef.

4) Dr DisRespect's game made by Midnight Society

Dr DisRespect is known for his entrepreneurial spirit. He recently even stated that he would be interested in building a streaming arm for X if Elon Musk approached him.

However, in 2022, Dr DisRespect got into a heated exchange with game journalist and YouTuber Paul Tassi regarding a new NFT-economy-based game released by Midnight Society called DeadDrop.

Paul was curious about how this new economy system would pan out since the game was set to be released in "digital slices" only to be changed by playtesters who hold passes for access.

Paul asked the "gamedev" folks if it was a viable idea. This sparked a back-and-forth between him and Dr DisRespect, with the latter even addressing it personally on his livestream.

In his broadcast, Dr DisRespect said he had to deal with a "bunch of f***king haters" and that their "phoniness" could be dissected.

5) Dr DisRespect challenges Ninja

In 2022, the Doc challenged Fortnite star Richard "Ninja" to a 1v1 match. The Doc said he could beat the Twitch streamer easily due to the building mechanic being removed from the game, adding that he'd "wipe him."

Fans expecting an epic match between the two were left disappointed when Ninja seemingly declined the offer.

While some speculated that Ninja may have avoided the challenge to protect his reputation, others believed he simply had other commitments or reasons for not accepting. Regardless, the missed opportunity left fans wondering if they would ever see a showdown between the two popular streamers.

Recently, the two stars locked horns yet again when Dr DisRespect made statements about multi-streaming, which were not accepted well by Ninja.