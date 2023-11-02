"If you have to multi-stream, you're not good enough": Dr DisRespect and Ninja clash on social media over multi-streaming

Popular FPS and battle royale streamers Tyler "Ninja" and Herschel "Dr DisRespect" clashed on social media today, where the latter appeared to be insulting those who multi-stream on different platforms. For those unaware, Tyler is perhaps one of the most popular creators who actively simulcasts on a variety of websites such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.

Dr DisRespect's Fans know him for his usual boisterous antics on stream, and his social media posts reflect his on-stream persona too. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he appeared to be calling out creators who simulcast on multiple platforms, and insinuated that those who multi-stream do it because they are not good enough for one platform:

"If you have to multi stream, that’s because you’re not good enough for one platform.''

It was not lost to the community that the post was a dig at the expense of Ninja. Streamer SypherPK, who also engages in multi-streams, tried to initiate banter between Ninja and Dr DisRespect with a reply, tagging his fellow Fortnite Creator.

It appears to have worked, and Tyler wasted no time in coming up with a reply.

"Says the guy who can't stream on the biggest platform": Ninja claps back at Dr DisRespect's multi-streaming jab by referring to Twitch perma-ban

Ninja was one of the top creators to openly multi-strea. He officially discontinued his Twitch partnership last year in September to be able to go live on other websites such as YouTube and Kick. What's more, the popular Fortnite icon was one of the most vocal critiques of the Amazon-owned platform when they changed their policies that forced streamers like him to not simul-cast.

However, with the Twitch CEO's announcement at TwitchCon about a complete reversal in the multi-streaming policy, Tyler has returned to his old platform as a partner. Considering how he has publicly advocated for multi-streaming in the last few months, it was clear that Dr DisRespect's comments would eventually elicit a reaction.

And Ninja clapped back against the Doc with a joke about the fact that the latter is still barred from streaming on Twitch. This is when it still remains the top live-streaming platform according to him.

The Fortnite streamer, who is currently in the process of doing a 24-hour stream to herald the release of the OG map with Chapter 4 Season 5, replied to the post writing:

"Says the guy who can't stream on the biggest live streaming platform atm (at the moment)."

Naturally, their exchange on X has generated a lot of buzz among fans. Here are a couple of general reactions from social media, including posts from fellow livestreamers such as TimTheTatman and others.

Dr DisRespect's mysterious Twitch ban has been a hot topic of discussion for years. Although he has been streaming on YouTube for a while now, the Two-Time Champion recently expressed his desire to work on other platforms such as Elon Musk's X.