Dr DisRespect says he would be interested in building a streaming arm for X if Elon Musk approached him

During his latest livestream on YouTube, Herschel "Dr DisRespect" revealed that he would collaborate with X to make a viable streaming platform if Elon Musk approaches him. The former Twitch star has been streaming on YouTube for quite some time, and speculations about a potential move to other platforms have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time.

With Musk making headlines for streaming Diablo 4 on X a few weeks ago, it is clear that the billionaire is pushing to make the platform friendlier to streamers, and Dr DisRespect seems to be open to the idea. After all, he is a veteran of the industry and continues to pull in thousands of regular viewers to his YouTube streams.

"Give me some engineers, let's figure it out": Dr DisRespect openly invites Elon Musk to collaborate on X

Musk has been talking about making X more friendly to content creators for months. He has openly discussed competing with websites like YouTube and Twitch in terms of video sharing and streaming. In early October, he created quite a storm after streaming Diablo 4 to about a million viewers on X.

With the already popular social media website looking to test the streaming market, Dr DisRespect appears to have thrown his hat in the ring, showing interest in collaborating with Elon Musk and the team to develop a livestreaming platform.

After an audience member asked the YouTuber if he would consider streaming on X, he stated that if the Tesla CEO came up to him, he would say yes.

In his usual tone of bravado, the streamer stated:

"'Doc, you're going to stream on X?' Hey Jake, you know, if Elon showed up at La Casa via his brand new Tesla truck and says, 'Doc, you're the best at what you do.' Which is, Elon, duh! Duh, Elon. I know I am the best at what I do.

"If you were to approach me with a, 'Hey let's build this platform. I want streaming to be taken to the next level.' Because that's what we do, we take things to the next level. We always have and we always will."

After building up the hypothetical situation where Elon Musk would drive up to his house to offer him a partnership, the streamer revealed that he would be happy to take the opportunity:

"As of right, I would be like, 'Yes let's do it.' As of right now, let's do it. Give me some engineers, let's figure it out."

The clip has gone viral on social media, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are a couple of them from X:

Dr DisRespect has openly teased going to other platforms like Kick in the past. Therefore, his comments about streaming on X and collaborating with Elon Musk to create a streaming platform seem to have some credibility.