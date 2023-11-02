Ninja to do a 24-hour stream in anticipation of OG Fortnite map coming out on November 3

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 set to bring back the OG map, Tyler "Ninja" has announced a 24-hour livestream, which will start on the last day of the current season. Social media has been flooded with posts about the next Fortnite season bringing back the old map, and it is clear that streamers and esports professionals are excited to replay the original iteration of the Battle Royale mode.

Ninja made his triumphant return as a Twitch partner last week, having left due to his plans to simulcast last year. With the change in policy from the Amazon-owned platform, fans can now watch the Fortnite icon play the game on a variety of platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

"Can't wait to watch": Excited fans react as Ninja announces 24-hour stream to welcome the old Fortnite map as part of Chapter 4 Season 5

November 3, 2023, has been in the crosshairs of Fortnite fans ever since it was announced that the original map (from back when the Battle Royale version of the game was announced in 2017) would be making a comeback on that date. From regular players to returning pros, social media is chock-full of community posts and memes looking forward to the new season.

As one of the most popular content creators who regularly play the game, Ninja has announced that he would be doing a 24-hour livestream, starting on November 2 and extending to the next day, to welcome the release of the new season.

Going down memory lane, the streamer also shared a clip from 2018 on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which has garnered a lot of attention from the community.

Many fans are looking forward to the livestream, with one X user saying:

"Let's goooo. Can't wait to watch."

Here are some more reactions to Ninja's announcement:

