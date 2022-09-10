"Multistreaming is absolutely the future": xQc reacts to Ninja successfully streaming across multiple platforms

Felix "xQc" had high praise for Ninja after watching a clip that showed how his simulcasting strategy has the potential to become the new meta. Felix already thought it was a "smart idea" when he reacted to the announcement yesterday. After seeing the number of views the Fortnite legend was pulling in via his various social media handles today, the Canadian was sold on the idea.

When he realized that TikTok alone accounted for more than Twitch's viewership, xQc was mighty impressed. He went as far as to call multistreaming the future of content creation:

"I said this like a year and a half ago, I said this earlier, and I said this yesterday. I told you. Multistreaming is absolutely the future."

For those wondering what's happening, Ninja announced yesterday that he would be branching out of the Amazon-owned company and begin simulcasting on multiple platforms.

xQc claims he predicted that Ninja's experiment would be successful

On September 1, 2022, Ninja abruptly ended his Twitch stream while playing Fortnite. Shortly after the incident, he tweeted that he would be taking a break from content creation. Being one of the most recognizable gaming personalities on the planet, his announcement turned a lot of heads.

With Twitch ending their exclusivity clause for the Partner Program, many expected the streamer to be the latest to jump on the YouTube bandwagon. But yesterday, he surprised everyone by announcing that he would be streaming "everywhere."

"Hi, I'm Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, and I'm going to be live everywhere. Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Patreon. Maybe OnlyFans?"

Ninja @Ninja Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST https://t.co/k2nt1BVUuN

The announcement generated a lot of buzz, with many content creators giving their opinions. Many wondered how he could stream on multiple platforms, considering Twitch doesn't allow simulcasting on YouTube. As it turns out, the gamer is no longer a Twitch Affiliate, meaning he is basically a free agent.

So how was Ninja's first multistream?

xQc wholeheartedly agreed with the idea and called it a smart move. While reacting to a clip from SouzyLIVE, the Juicer was pretty impressed as the "stream analyst" began talking about the viewership on each of the platforms Ninja was streaming on. SouzyLIVE said:

"Actually, let's check with the views again. We've got 7.8K on YouTube. We've got 1,500 on Instagram. It's not a fair assessment of viewer count because this is a very bad viewing experience, so less people are gonna watch there. We’ve got 14K on TikTok. Fourteen thousand, okay. Then we've got 1.2k on Facebook. We've got 13K on Twitch, and 1,300 on TikTok."

The total approximate viewership for Ninja at the time was 38,800. This was more than thrice his monthly average, according to TwitchTracker.

xQc talks about the benefits of a multistreaming strategy

(Timestamp 0:26:45)

Felix was clearly excited about the multistream. Triumphant that he was correct about his previous assessment, xQc hammered his point home and insisted that he has been talking about it for a long time:

"I told you guys. I told you this was the future."

When his chat started talking about how he should do the same to earn more money, the streamer opined that rather than money, it was all about the growth. He also had his own strategy of how to make it big with multistreaming:

"It's not really a money glitch. If anything, it's like a growth glitch. The real money glitch is farming that for like a year. And then, after the year's over. Going live one last time on some platforms and saying, 'Oh, you can only watch on this. You can only watch on that.' In the end, all focalize them in one point. And get a massive contract."

Fan reactions

Fans were pretty surprised by the high TikTok numbers, with many pointing out how much potential there was for multistreaming.

YouTube comments about Ninja (Image via xQc clips/YouTube)

Twitch chat reacting to the views (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Considering that it was only the first day, it is important to note that assessing the potential for multistreaming from Ninja's debut alone will not be fair or accurate. The streamer will be going live tomorrow with the same setup, so fans can once again join his stream on all the platforms mentioned above.

