"Better be a YouTube partnership announcement" - Dr DisRespect's cryptic video about upcoming announcement leaves fans speculating

Prominent internet personality Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," has left fans puzzled after sharing a short video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In a 14-second clip, the content creator teased that the community can expect to hear something from him on October 27, 2023. He was also heard saying, "Not today," followed by an eagle screeching.

The cryptic video was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, with hundreds of fans commenting. X user @0x_Imperius wanted the Doc to announce a partnership with YouTube, writing:

"This better be a m*ing YouTube partnership announcement."

"I have no idea what the hell this announcement is about" - Speculations go wild about Dr DisRespect potentially joining Kick after his cryptic video goes viral

Over 300 netizens have shared their thoughts on Dr DisRespect's recent video, with one fan wondering if he was releasing NFTs (non-fungible tokens):

X user @kissland022 was wondering whether the "Two-Time Champ" would be joining Kick:

For those unaware, the 41-year-old streamer has previously discussed the possibility of moving to Kick. During a livestream on June 26, 2023, he stated that he was willing to sign a contract if the Stake-backed livestreaming platform offered him $50 million.

He said:

"'Doc, you're going to Kick?' You want to get that conversation over with? Yeah, we can get it over with! $50 million. And, I know. I know, 'Doc, $250 million.' 'Doc, $500 million.' I get it. I understand. I just don't know how much money they have."

Meanwhile, one viewer commented that Dr DisRespect was planning to release "some new tech" that would "eliminate stream snipers":

X user @Lordgregorlives was excited to watch Dr DisRespect's upcoming livestream to see what he had to announce. They added:

"I have no idea what the hell this announcement is about, but it's full of VSM, so I'm watching tomorrow for sure."

Dr DisResepect is among the most renowned figures in the livestreaming industry, best known for playing a variety of first-person shooter games. He has been exclusively broadcasting on YouTube since he got permanently banned from Twitch.