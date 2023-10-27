"EG has yucky leadership" - Fans react as Evil Geniuses fire Rocket League streamer for not having enough sponsors for her tournament

Rocket League personality and Twitch streamer Elyse "Herculyse" made headlines in the esports community after Evil Geniuses (EG) fired her for seemingly not having enough sponsors for her tournament. Following her exit, the professional gaming organization announced the Chevron Collegiate Cup, which will take place on November 4, 2023.

Herculyse responded to the announcement by expressing her surprise at the unexpected move. She also addressed the community, writing:

"Thank you all for every single message and moment of support today. I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the Rocket League community and the esports scene. I really didn't think people cared about what had happened and what I had built, but I couldn’t have been more wrong."

Spacestation Gaming (SSG) announced their own collegiate Rocket League tournament, featuring Herculyse as the host. Taking a subtle dig at Evil Geniuses, SSG increased the prize pool by $2.

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on October 27, 2023. He wrote:

"Evil Geniuses fired streamer Herculyse saying her Rocket League series had no more sponsors, then continued the series without her days later. So Spacestation (Gaming) made their own event for her to host. Absolute W."

The post has received significant traction, with one netizen commenting:

"EG has a yucky leadership."

"The $2,500 vs $2,502 is hilarious to me" - Community chimes in on Spacestation Gaming helping out Rocket League streamer Herculyse after Evil Geniuses fires her

C9 Porti, Cloud 9's senior social media manager, responded to Jake Lucky's tweet. He stated that not only is Herculyse hosting Spacestation Gaming's Rocket League tournament, but she is also hosting Chalked Cast's "New New Era Series":

X user @httpchristo was amused to see Spacestation Gaming add $2 to the prize pool:

"The $2,500 vs $2,502 is hilarious to me. I love that they actually threw in an extra $2 to make it a *larger* prize."

Another community member claimed that a company called Evil Geniuses could be one of the "biggest red flags":

According to @widthemid, Chevron's continued association with EG was "not a good look." They added:

"I know you probably can't recoup the sponsorship money, but not pulling out is only hurting your brand image right now."

Spacestation Gaming also responded to the social media update by sharing a GIF:

Here are some more comments:

Readers can tune in to Herculyse's official Twitch channel on November 5, 2023, to catch the live coverage of the SSG College Clash Rocket League tournament.