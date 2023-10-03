"Seems something might actually happen" - Asmongold responds after Twitch takes action against alleged "view-botting" channels like Fextralife

Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the recent developments involving channels accused of allegedly view-botting by abusing Twitch's embed feature. For context, a popular gaming channel, Fextralife, was accused by streamers of artificially inflating their view count by seemingly embedding their live streams into their website.

Asmongold expressed his displeasure with the situation, calling it a "disgrace." He made his allegations by saying:

"Yeah, it's a disgrace. I mean, it is. I wonder if Roccat knows that they're (Fextralife) view-botting. Because if you look at this stream, right? Like, this is a person that has... 32,000 viewers. Let's see how many chatters we have. Oh, it doesn't even say."

On October 3, 2023, Twitch content creator KingGothalion claimed that Dan Clancy, the platform's CEO, intends to take action against those abusing the embedding feature. According to him, Clancy stated that he wanted to put an end to the debacle by disabling auto-play for "worst offenders":

"The idea is to do something quick by identifying a list of the worst offenders and prevent autoplay on these websites. Again, this is a quick and dirty thing we can do easily, while we think about a better long-term plan."

Asmongold responded to the update on the same day and praised streamers and viewers for speaking out about the controversy. He also expressed optimism about Twitch's decision, stating:

"It seems like something might actually happen."

During the recent broadcast, Asmongold explained why he believed channels like Fextralife, which exploited the embed feature, were "bad for everybody." He said:

"Imagine if it's your first time on Twitch and the first thing you pull up is this garbage (streamer points at Fextralife's ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 livestream). A completely boring stream, with no chat interaction, nothing going on. That's going to be your first impression of Twitch. Well, a lot of people, probably, aren't going to stick around. So, that's the foundation of how this is bad for, basically, everybody, and this is why I think this is bad."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then brought up Dan Clancy's recent statement on the situation, indicating that Twitch intends to take action against "worst offenders." Asmongold elaborated:

"Dan Clancy asked KingGothalion, right, and he's one of the most outspoken people that is negative about embedding, 'To put together a list of sites like Fextralife to block today. He just worked on it on-stream and sent it in.'"

Asmongold gave shout-outs to Twitch personalities such as Quintin "Quin69" and Ben "CohhCarnage" for speaking out against channels that inflated their view count by embedding their streams on websites:

"A huge shout-out to Quin. Quin was also very outspoken about this. Thank you, Quin! A lot of you guys have been outspoken. A lot of other streamers have been. I don't want to just say it's one or two people. This has been a big issue for many years. And, I will be so happy if this finally gets resolved. 'Yeah, you all can go thank Quin and Cohh(Carnage)' Yes! Thank you guys."

The Austin, Texas native also thanked the viewers for their contributions and support, adding:

"Also, most importantly, thank you to the viewers. Thank you guys! This has been a problem and I understand that this is primarily a Twitch problem. This is primarily a streamer problem. And, I appreciate you guys supporting us and trying to uphold the integrity of our platform, for what it's worth. Thanks!"

Asmongold's thoughts on Twitch taking action against channels that abuse the embedding feature elicited over 840 comments on YouTube. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Asmongold kickstarted his Twitch career in 2016 and has since become the face of the MMORPG genre. He has been broadcasting on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.4 million followers.