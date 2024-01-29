"We will teach them": Dr DisRespect posts in support of San Francisco 49ers minutes before their win against Detroit Lions

Popular YouTube streamer Herschel Beahm, better known by his online moniker Dr DisRespect, took to social media in support of his favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers, minutes before they won the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions following a superb comeback. The streamer is known for his staunch support for the 49ers and frequently banters with fellow content creators about football on X.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the championship game, progressing to the Super Bowl to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Naturally, Dr DisRespect was cheering his team on. The YouTuber did not appreciate the negative social media reactions to their comeback and posted a short clip of himself claiming that his team would "teach" naysayers in the future.

"A lot of talk, there has been a lot of it. Lot of chitter chatter. All up and down my feed. So many people have a lot to learn. And we will teach them."

"The 3x vs The Swifties": Fans react to Dr DisRespect's post about San Francisco 49ers reaching the Super Bowl

As mentioned, the popular YouTube streamer is a big 49ers fan. A veteran streamer known for his FPS and Battle Royale games, Dr DisRespect has quite a reputation in the gaming community. Priding himself to be athletic, he even proved himself a few years ago by throwing a football 70 yards across during a camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the team coming from behind to clinch a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions, social media was rife with speculation about whether they would be able to go all the way. Donning his iconic mullet wig and sunglasses, the YouTuber spoke in support of his team, stating:

"Oh trust me, we will teach them one game at a time. Every single time, teach them. Teach them. And teach them, and teach them, and teach them. One game, one play. All the way into the fourth quarter."

He also repeated some things said against his favorite team, reiterating the "teach them" line response:

"'Frauds, frauds, frauds. You can't win the Super Bowl.' We will teach them. And we will teach them, we will teach them, we will teach them. And we won't ever stop teaching them."

Fans and fellow content creators reacted to the streamer's post, with some noting that while the Kansas City Chiefs may have Taylor Swift, the San Francisco 49ers had Dr DisRespect:

Others also noted how fellow streamer Ninja's favorite team lost:

Here are some more general reactions:

Dr DisRespect is one of the most popular streamers in the industry, streaming full-time since 2015. After his indefinite ban from Twitch, he has been streaming on YouTube regularly. Recently, he even publicly offered to help Elon Musk build a streaming arm for X.