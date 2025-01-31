YouTube remonetizes Dr DisRespect on the same day Midnight Society game studio he co-founded shuts down

Controversial Rumble streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" has reportedly been remonetized on YouTube, roughly five months after his channel was demonetized after being accused of having sent controversial messages to a minor back in 2020. Furthermore, on the same day, Midnight Society, the game studio Herschel co-founded and seemingly left after the scandal, announced its closure amid the development of Deadrop.

Dr DisRespect has maintained support even after the fallout of the grooming scandal, having partnered with Rumble after his comeback from his hiatus in November 2024. After Twitch banned him permanently in 2020, YouTube had been his platform of choice.

However, his entire channel was demonetized as revealed by the streamer in a broadcast on September 6, 2024. He could not generate money through ad revenue, the main source of income from YouTube content. While Herschel had announced that he would be re-applying at the time, it seems to have taken till January 30, 2025, for YouTube to reinstate monetization.

Trending

In a post on X, Dr DisRespect wrote:

"YouTube Monetization... is back!"

Expand Tweet

Dr DisRespect's former game studio Midnight Society is "closing its doors"

After Dr DisRespect's Twitch messaging scandal made headlines, multiple entities and brand sponsorships started cutting their ties with the streamer. In a social media post on June 24, 2024, the game studio he co-founded in 2021 effectively distanced itself from him and terminated its relationship with the YouTuber.

While the streamer's YouTube channel may have been remonetized, the game studio has seemingly had a hard time. In a public statement on X dated January 30, 2025, Midnight Society announced that it was shutting down:

"Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP."

Expand Tweet

The studio further acknowledged that its employees were seeking opportunities at other places and encouraged people to reach out and help them in the DMs:

"We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members. If you know anyone who's hiring, please forward this message to them or DM us for direct intros."

Midnight Society also thanked its supporters and lamented not having reached its "ultimate goal":

"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of your community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."

While YouTube may have remonetized Dr DisRespect, he has been using other platforms in the meantime to release regular content. Last month, he announced an exclusive behind-the-scenes show for X named Behind the Shades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback