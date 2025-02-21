Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently called out followers of the United States president and Republican figure Donald Trump, claiming these supporters, or "Trump acolytes," would repeat as well as believe in anything said by him.

The streamer claimed that such behavior by the Republican base may cause it to become weaker over time:

"Anyway, people are so stupid about this. I think that this is a big problem, and this is going to be a bigger problem as time goes on, and its actually going to make the Trump base and the republican base a lot weaker, is that it seems like the Republican base, and there's a big group of people that are major Trump acolytes, and Trump d**ksuckers that will believe and repeat literally anything he says and never question anything that he says."

Further, Asmongold claimed that partaking in this could lead to Trump eventually "doubling down" on something "indefensible":

"Eventually, what that's going to lead to is its going to lead to him doubling down on something or doing something that is indefensible, that is ridiculous, and it is going to make that entire group of people look really, really bad. You need to stop trying to run defense for things that are indefensible. There's no reason to do that."

Asmongold claims "crazy bad actors" attempting to push "radical gender ideology" is why Democrats "keep losing"

Asmongold has emerged as a massive figure in the political side of Twitch, with commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" also noting his rise as a prominent political commentator in a recent broadcast. The Turkish-American streamer credited Steven "Destiny's" community, the DDG, for Asmongold's rise in popularity.

During his broadcast, Asmongold also explained the supposed reason behind Democrats losing elections, stating:

"You're actually hurting yourself in the long run, because you're not holding yourself accountable. That's the same reason why I think Democrats lose a lot, is that they have these crazy bad actors that are trying to push radical gender ideology, and these people are not being reigned in by the general group because they're too afraid of being pushed away."

Asmongold was recently labeled as a "racist" and a "loser" by Twitch streamer George "Pokelawls," a remark that is yet another addition to the ongoing back and forth between the two since January 2025.

